CELEBRATING its 50th year of breeding Shorthorn cattle, the Narralda stud put up an impressive line-up of bulls and heifers that sold to good demand at its annual bull and female sale last week.

The sale was a chance to mark a unique milestone for the stud and prior to the sale commencing stud principal Alex Burrow thanked the many long-term clients who had supported the stud over the years.

He also acknowledged his sons Graeme and Darren and their families and said that he would be stepping back from running the stud with Graeme and his wife Bronwyn to take it on, with Alex helping out in the background.

After the formalities, Elders auctioneer Nathan King kicked the sale off and while there were only 20 buyers registered, the presence of a few volume buyers ensured that there was a total clearance of all 36 heifers on offer and 20 bulls sold out of 26 offered to a top of $9250.

The 12 stud heifers offered and sold averaged $1033 and sold to a top of $1175 twice, while the 24 commercial heifers offered and sold averaged $1081 and sold to a top of $1325.

The 20 bulls that were sold under the hammer averaged $4500.

Values were back on last year when 20 bulls averaged $7100 and the stud and commercial heifers averaged $1797 and $1529 respectively, but Alex Burrow was pleased with the result saying it was where they expected things to be this year.

Bulls:

As always it was regular, loyal clients that turned up to partake in the sale proceedings and these included the top price bull buyers, Chris and Cheryl James, trading as Stockdale Partners, Hyden.

As one of the oldest clients of the Narralda stud, they were presented with a gift by the Burrow family prior to the sale and they repaid this kindness by buying the top-priced bull.

The bull, Narralda Mustang M068 was a roan bull that was by Crathes Gascon and out of Narralda Robin G123.

It recorded a +3.3 birthweight, was +23, +31 and +38 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +1.9 retail beef yield.