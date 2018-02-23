 

Solid Narralda sale tops at $9250

TRAVIS KING
23 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Looking over the pen containing the $9250 top-priced bull at last week's Narralda Shorthorn sale were buyers Trent (left), Chris, Cheryl and Peter James, Stockdale Partners, Hyden, Narralda stud connections Alex, Graeme and Brownyn Burrow, Nicole Gill, Chris Hill and Carly Burrow, and Elders Albany/Mt Barker representative Wayne Mitchell.

Looking over the pen containing the $9250 top-priced bull at last week's Narralda Shorthorn sale were buyers Trent (left), Chris, Cheryl and Peter James, Stockdale Partners, Hyden, Narralda stud connections Alex, Graeme and Brownyn Burrow, Nicole Gill, Chris Hill and Carly Burrow, and Elders Albany/Mt Barker representative Wayne Mitchell.

Narralda Shorthorn stud connections Carly Burrow (left), Chris Hill, Nicole Gill and Graeme and Bronwyn Burrow were with Zoetis representative Ben Fletcher and Helen and Alan Hawley, King River and Elders Albany/Mt Barker representative Wayne Mitchell overlooking some of the 12 heifers that the Hawley family bought at the Narralda Shorthorn sale last week.

Narralda Shorthorn stud connections Carly Burrow (left), Chris Hill, Nicole Gill and Graeme and Bronwyn Burrow were with Zoetis representative Ben Fletcher and Helen and Alan Hawley, King River and Elders Albany/Mt Barker representative Wayne Mitchell overlooking some of the 12 heifers that the Hawley family bought at the Narralda Shorthorn sale last week.

CELEBRATING its 50th year of breeding Shorthorn cattle, the Narralda stud put up an impressive line-up of bulls and heifers that sold to good demand at its annual bull and female sale last week.

The sale was a chance to mark a unique milestone for the stud and prior to the sale commencing stud principal Alex Burrow thanked the many long-term clients who had supported the stud over the years.

He also acknowledged his sons Graeme and Darren and their families and said that he would be stepping back from running the stud with Graeme and his wife Bronwyn to take it on, with Alex helping out in the background.

After the formalities, Elders auctioneer Nathan King kicked the sale off and while there were only 20 buyers registered, the presence of a few volume buyers ensured that there was a total clearance of all 36 heifers on offer and 20 bulls sold out of 26 offered to a top of $9250.

The 12 stud heifers offered and sold averaged $1033 and sold to a top of $1175 twice, while the 24 commercial heifers offered and sold averaged $1081 and sold to a top of $1325.

The 20 bulls that were sold under the hammer averaged $4500.

Values were back on last year when 20 bulls averaged $7100 and the stud and commercial heifers averaged $1797 and $1529 respectively, but Alex Burrow was pleased with the result saying it was where they expected things to be this year.

Bulls:

As always it was regular, loyal clients that turned up to partake in the sale proceedings and these included the top price bull buyers, Chris and Cheryl James, trading as Stockdale Partners, Hyden.

As one of the oldest clients of the Narralda stud, they were presented with a gift by the Burrow family prior to the sale and they repaid this kindness by buying the top-priced bull.

The bull, Narralda Mustang M068 was a roan bull that was by Crathes Gascon and out of Narralda Robin G123.

It recorded a +3.3 birthweight, was +23, +31 and +38 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +1.9 retail beef yield.

Chris James said with Crathes Gascon as the sire, the bull represented a new bloodline to use over their 250 pure Shorthorn breeders.

“This bull has tremendous softness and good eye muscle and retail beef yield figures,” Mr James said.

“He will be used over second calvers to breed replacement females and calves to put through our feedlot.”

Mr James said all calves they produced, except heifers that were kept as replacements, were put onto their feedlot to produce calves for Woolworths.

He congratulated the Narralda stud on its 50th birthday and said his family was very happy with the service they had received over the years from Alex Burrow.

Stockdale rounded out its bull purchases by buying the third bull offered for $7250.

This bull was sired by Crathes Hudson and was out of Narralda Melody H051.

It had good growth figures of +26, +33 and +44 for its 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Another long-term client, also singled out for mention by Mr Burrow prior to the sale, was Allen and Helen Hawley, King River, and they were back again at the sale to take both heifers and bulls.

Their bull purchase included buying the $7500 second top-priced bull of the sale, which was also the first bull offered.

This bull, Narralda Magnate M167, was a Narralda El Dorado son and was out of Narralda Juliet H057.

It recorded a +3 birthweight and +21, +33 and +44 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

It was +2.4 EMA, +2.2 rump fat and +0.7 IMF.

Next best in the price stakes was $5250 paid by D & W Elphick, Torbay, for a Crathes Hudson son.

This March 2016 drop bull was +21, +30 and +38 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The volume buyer of the sale, Don Hammerquist, Mt Augustus station, Meekatharra, was another that long-term client that was spoken about by Alex Burrow prior to the sale.

Mr Hammerquist also went to a top of $5250 for his haul of five bulls.

Looking for red bulls only, the bull in lot 37, Narralda Mohican M046, suited Mr Hammerquist’s requirements.

A Narralda Juggernaut son, the bull was dropped on March 13, 2016 and was +29, +39 and +53 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Mr Hammerquist also paid $4750 for a Crathes Gascon son.

Another repeat Narralda client, Matt Della Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge, was back again to take two bulls paying to a top of $4500.

LJ Nicholson, Torbay, bid on a few bulls before taking one at $5000, while Glenwood Estate, Busselton, also bought one at $4250.

Another James from Hyden, Lindsay James, trading as James Pastoral Company, went to $4000 for his only purchase, while RJ & AM Squibb, Tambellup, took home three at $3000 each.

Heifers:

All up there were 36 heifers on offer, comprising 12 studs and 24 commercial purebreds, and these sold to good demand and a 100 per cent clearance.

The top price of $1175 in the stud heifer section was paid on two occasions, firstly by Alan and Helen Hawley for a Crathes Hudson daughter that went back to the Narralda Robin family on the dam side.

EBVs on this late March 2017-drop calf included +22, +29 and +36 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The heifer was +4 for milk and had a retail beef yield figure of +1.7.

Glenwood Estate, Busselton, was also a successful buyer at $1175 of a stud heifer.

This heifer was a Narralda Juggernaut daughter and out of Narralda Thelma J092.

It had EBVs of +28, +37 and +50 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Other good prices in the stud heifer section included $1150 paid by Elgin Park, Boyanup and $1125 paid by Tonebridge Grazing.

In the purebred commercial heifer offering, the Hawleys were again active taking home 10 in total at a top of $1325.

Their top price was paid for a pen of heifers that averaged 395kg and they then went on to buy another three that averaged 347kg for $1175.

Glenwood Estate, Busselton, went to $1150 to take four heifers that averaged 317kg and $925 to take four that weighed 295kg on average.

Following the sale, Elders auctioneer Nathan King said the sale had been well supported by repeat buyers.

“It was similar to most sales this year in that it was back in average values and buyers were more selective,” he said.

“But overall the clearance was good and the fact that all the heifers were sold was pleasing.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables