PROMISING grass growing weather in the South West and an outstanding yarding of Friesian steers should lift confidence and encourage all types of buyers to next week’s Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale.

Currently there are 1800 head nominated for the sale on Friday, September 7, and these will be mostly made up of owner-bred, bucket-reared Friesians steers aged four to 26-months-old.

There will be a substantial line-up of 314 first-cross steers and 205 first-cross heifers up for grabs, while British breed types and their crosses will make up the beef section.

Landmark sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said there would be an outstanding yarding of Friesian steers available, as well as a good line-up of beef steers on offer.

“The sale is the perfect opportunity for restockers to get their hands on a number of quality drafts,” Mr Mosca said.

“With more feed around and only continuing to grow, producers and buyers alike should be regaining confidence.”

If you’re looking for well-bred, quality youngsters that will bound ahead on lush spring feed, then you will not want to look past the offering from Andrew and Claire Jenkins, AC & CA Jenkins, Yelverton, who will offer a Friesian line during the sale.

Their offering will consist of AI-bred, owner-bred, bucked-reared 6mo calves which stem from a productive milking herd of 550 head.

The shiny, clean-coated steers are in good condition, have been dual inoculated with 5 in 1 and recently wormed.

Nominating the biggest draft of black and white steers to the monthly fixture will be NL & E Haddon.

The Busselton-based operation will truck in 120 head aged 12-14mo, 90 head at 16-18mo and they will also have the biggest line-up of 50 first-cross Angus-Friesian steers of a similar age to the youngest draft of purebreds.

These steers are forward store conditioned and are owner-bred, bucked-reared and have been given all the correct treatments prior to auction.

Selling 18 Friesian steers aged 26mo and 60 mixed-sex Angus cross weaners will be C & P Odorisio, Waroona, while 44 Friesian steers at 18-20mo and 42 Angus-Friesian steers will be offered by Boyanup operation Laureldene Farms.