 

Solid offering of Friesians at Boyanup sale

TRINITY EDWARDS
02 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Andrew and Claire Jenkins, AC & CA Jenkins, Yelverton, will have 60 AI-bred Friesian steers aged six months up for the takings at next week's Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale.
PROMISING grass growing weather in the South West and an outstanding yarding of Friesian steers should lift confidence and encourage all types of buyers to next week’s Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale.

Currently there are 1800 head nominated for the sale on Friday, September 7, and these will be mostly made up of owner-bred, bucket-reared Friesians steers aged four to 26-months-old.

There will be a substantial line-up of 314 first-cross steers and 205 first-cross heifers up for grabs, while British breed types and their crosses will make up the beef section.

Landmark sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said there would be an outstanding yarding of Friesian steers available, as well as a good line-up of beef steers on offer.

“The sale is the perfect opportunity for restockers to get their hands on a number of quality drafts,” Mr Mosca said.

“With more feed around and only continuing to grow, producers and buyers alike should be regaining confidence.”

If you’re looking for well-bred, quality youngsters that will bound ahead on lush spring feed, then you will not want to look past the offering from Andrew and Claire Jenkins, AC & CA Jenkins, Yelverton, who will offer a Friesian line during the sale.

Their offering will consist of AI-bred, owner-bred, bucked-reared 6mo calves which stem from a productive milking herd of 550 head.

The shiny, clean-coated steers are in good condition, have been dual inoculated with 5 in 1 and recently wormed.

Nominating the biggest draft of black and white steers to the monthly fixture will be NL & E Haddon.

The Busselton-based operation will truck in 120 head aged 12-14mo, 90 head at 16-18mo and they will also have the biggest line-up of 50 first-cross Angus-Friesian steers of a similar age to the youngest draft of purebreds.

These steers are forward store conditioned and are owner-bred, bucked-reared and have been given all the correct treatments prior to auction.

Selling 18 Friesian steers aged 26mo and 60 mixed-sex Angus cross weaners will be C & P Odorisio, Waroona, while 44 Friesian steers at 18-20mo and 42 Angus-Friesian steers will be offered by Boyanup operation Laureldene Farms.

Kitchen Farms, Elgin, will have 40 quality black and white steers at 14-15mo available, while 40 Friesians aged 6mo and 10 Angus-Friesians of a similar age from A & J Tyrrell, Waterloo, will be up for the taking.

In the beef section there will be an assortment of 55 Angus steers and 16 Murray Grey steers aged 14-15mo nominated by M & J Bell, Boyanup, while AD & H Jenkins, Yarloop, will draft up 42 black steers of a similar age.

These youngsters are 15mo and shouldn’t be overlooked.

There will also be a handful of very well-bred, bucket-reared unjoined first-cross heifers penned and 30 of these Angus-Friesian types aged 14-15mo will be offered by the Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger.

These particular females have been vet checked unjoined and are suitable for breeding.

Alongside the Mahaffey family’s line will be 10 stylish Angus-Friesian heifers aged 8-10mo from GG & DM Tartaglia, Benger.

The well-grown youngsters have been bucket reared and are vendor guaranteed.

A larger offering of 90 Angus-Friesians aged 6-12mo from PJ & J Boley, Scott River, will be presented as well on sale day.

