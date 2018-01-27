THE REAL estate industry advocate ‘location, location, location’ is the important ingredient for a successful sale.
In the cattle industry, equally as important is ‘quality, quality, quality.’
This was emphasised again at the combined agents Elders and Primaries weaner sale at Manjimup last week where the quality cattle attracted strong interest while off types and non-traditional breeds were neglected.
Just on 400 calves were penned with Elders having 75 per cent of the offering.
One large draft failed to arrive, pulling the numbers below those advertised.
Steer calves topped at $1172 and 348c/kg while heifers made up to $1028 and 288c/kg to be a tad softer than recent fixtures.
Primaries were first up, starting with three Simmental steers weighing 395kg with these selling to Willowbank, Benger, for $1066 and 270c/kg, sold by TH & LM Lambert.
Six Hereford cross steers from Stirling Brothers, Pemberton, sold to Kalgrains for 288c/kg and $1065 for the 370kg calves.
Another seven lighter Hereford cross then went to locals G Kezich & Sons for $965 when the 303kg steers made 318c/kg.
Four Angus steers weighing 260kg from Marrivale Downs sold for the top price of 324c/kg in the Primaries section, going to Manjimup Bakery for $842.
Kalgrains bought two Angus from Marrivale Downs, paying $985 at 292c/kg for the 337kg steers.
Kalgrains was strong on the early pens of heifers, taking three from Clovemia Grazing at $958 and seven Hereford cross from the Stirling Brothers offering at $918, with both pens selling at 260c/kg.
Later, another nine of the Hereford cross steers joined the load to Wannamal and Kalgrains.
Rodney Galati and Kevin Armstrong joined Kalgrains as multi-pen buyers with Kevin clerking most to Willowbank while Rodney shuffled the cards for several entities, including Galati Family Trust.
The 12 Simmental heifers from F Pessotto & Sons topped at $994, also taking top price in the Primaries section of 284c/kg.
Local graziers to buy included Cosy Creek Farms and Tony Ciccone.
The Elders pens had a good number of the better calves resulting in a top of $1172 paid by Kevin Armstrong for eight Flybrook Angus weighing 391kg that sold for 300c/kg.
Harmony Operations paid $1134 for two Angus weighing 472kg from J & S Bennett that went at 240c/kg.
Longwood and Miller sold the first pen containing nine sleek Angus of 367kg that sold for $1086 at 296c/kg when bought by Kalgrain.
Ten calves from F Pessotto & Sons then made $1111 and 300c/kg, bought by Craig Martin, Elders Manjimup.
Murray Grey steers of 351kg from K & H Dalgleish made $1047, going to Kalgrains which then snapped up another seven from Karri Hill Meadow for $1013 and 300c/kg.
John Piscioneri, Bunbury, bought six Simmental steers from V & C Dimitriou for Henty Farms, bidding to 296c/kg for the 338kg cattle that cost $1001.
Also bought for Henty Farms
were six from J & Y Dimitriou that made $1068 and three from Mayfield Park for 302c/kg and $971.
Among the better calves were the 11 weighing 389kg from Mayfield Park Farms that sold at 290c/kg to cost Harmony Operations $1130.
The top of 348c/kg went to 13 Angus weighing 266kg from GM & F Jones that cost Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, $929.
Mayfield Park Farms took top heifer honours when their ten heifers weighing 386kg sold to Cosy Creek Farms for $1028 and 266c/kg.
Willowbank and Kalgrains continued to be the dominant bidders throughout the heifers, buying numerous pens each.
Breaking their hold on the results was T & L Roche who paid the top of 288c/kg for five heifers from Longwood and Miller that weighed 327kg, costing $942.