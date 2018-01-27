THE REAL estate industry advocate ‘location, location, location’ is the important ingredient for a successful sale.

In the cattle industry, equally as important is ‘quality, quality, quality.’

This was emphasised again at the combined agents Elders and Primaries weaner sale at Manjimup last week where the quality cattle attracted strong interest while off types and non-traditional breeds were neglected.

Just on 400 calves were penned with Elders having 75 per cent of the offering.

One large draft failed to arrive, pulling the numbers below those advertised.

Steer calves topped at $1172 and 348c/kg while heifers made up to $1028 and 288c/kg to be a tad softer than recent fixtures.

Primaries were first up, starting with three Simmental steers weighing 395kg with these selling to Willowbank, Benger, for $1066 and 270c/kg, sold by TH & LM Lambert.

Six Hereford cross steers from Stirling Brothers, Pemberton, sold to Kalgrains for 288c/kg and $1065 for the 370kg calves.

Another seven lighter Hereford cross then went to locals G Kezich & Sons for $965 when the 303kg steers made 318c/kg.

Four Angus steers weighing 260kg from Marrivale Downs sold for the top price of 324c/kg in the Primaries section, going to Manjimup Bakery for $842.

Kalgrains bought two Angus from Marrivale Downs, paying $985 at 292c/kg for the 337kg steers.

Kalgrains was strong on the early pens of heifers, taking three from Clovemia Grazing at $958 and seven Hereford cross from the Stirling Brothers offering at $918, with both pens selling at 260c/kg.

Later, another nine of the Hereford cross steers joined the load to Wannamal and Kalgrains.

Rodney Galati and Kevin Armstrong joined Kalgrains as multi-pen buyers with Kevin clerking most to Willowbank while Rodney shuffled the cards for several entities, including Galati Family Trust.

The 12 Simmental heifers from F Pessotto & Sons topped at $994, also taking top price in the Primaries section of 284c/kg.