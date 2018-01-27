 

Steer calves top $1172 at Manjimup sale

ROB FRANCIS
27 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Bob Pessotto (left), Manjimup, inspecting the calves at the combined agents Manjimup cattle sale last week with Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup. Bob sold the top-priced steers in the Elders section when they made $1111 and 300c/kg and the top-priced heifers in the Primaries section for $994 and 284c/kg.
Bob Pessotto (left), Manjimup, inspecting the calves at the combined agents Manjimup cattle sale last week with Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup. Bob sold the top-priced steers in the Elders section when they made $1111 and 300c/kg and the top-priced heifers in the Primaries section for $994 and 284c/kg.

THE REAL estate industry advocate ‘location, location, location’ is the important ingredient for a successful sale.

In the cattle industry, equally as important is ‘quality, quality, quality.’

This was emphasised again at the combined agents Elders and Primaries weaner sale at Manjimup last week where the quality cattle attracted strong interest while off types and non-traditional breeds were neglected.

Just on 400 calves were penned with Elders having 75 per cent of the offering.

One large draft failed to arrive, pulling the numbers below those advertised.

Steer calves topped at $1172 and 348c/kg while heifers made up to $1028 and 288c/kg to be a tad softer than recent fixtures.

Primaries were first up, starting with three Simmental steers weighing 395kg with these selling to Willowbank, Benger, for $1066 and 270c/kg, sold by TH & LM Lambert.

Six Hereford cross steers from Stirling Brothers, Pemberton, sold to Kalgrains for 288c/kg and $1065 for the 370kg calves.

Another seven lighter Hereford cross then went to locals G Kezich & Sons for $965 when the 303kg steers made 318c/kg.

Four Angus steers weighing 260kg from Marrivale Downs sold for the top price of 324c/kg in the Primaries section, going to Manjimup Bakery for $842.

Kalgrains bought two Angus from Marrivale Downs, paying $985 at 292c/kg for the 337kg steers.

Kalgrains was strong on the early pens of heifers, taking three from Clovemia Grazing at $958 and seven Hereford cross from the Stirling Brothers offering at $918, with both pens selling at 260c/kg.

Later, another nine of the Hereford cross steers joined the load to Wannamal and Kalgrains.

Rodney Galati and Kevin Armstrong joined Kalgrains as multi-pen buyers with Kevin clerking most to Willowbank while Rodney shuffled the cards for several entities, including Galati Family Trust.

The 12 Simmental heifers from F Pessotto & Sons topped at $994, also taking top price in the Primaries section of 284c/kg.

Local graziers to buy included Cosy Creek Farms and Tony Ciccone.

The Elders pens had a good number of the better calves resulting in a top of $1172 paid by Kevin Armstrong for eight Flybrook Angus weighing 391kg that sold for 300c/kg.

Harmony Operations paid $1134 for two Angus weighing 472kg from J & S Bennett that went at 240c/kg.

Longwood and Miller sold the first pen containing nine sleek Angus of 367kg that sold for $1086 at 296c/kg when bought by Kalgrain.

Ten calves from F Pessotto & Sons then made $1111 and 300c/kg, bought by Craig Martin, Elders Manjimup.

Murray Grey steers of 351kg from K & H Dalgleish made $1047, going to Kalgrains which then snapped up another seven from Karri Hill Meadow for $1013 and 300c/kg.

John Piscioneri, Bunbury, bought six Simmental steers from V & C Dimitriou for Henty Farms, bidding to 296c/kg for the 338kg cattle that cost $1001.

Also bought for Henty Farms

were six from J & Y Dimitriou that made $1068 and three from Mayfield Park for 302c/kg and $971.

Among the better calves were the 11 weighing 389kg from Mayfield Park Farms that sold at 290c/kg to cost Harmony Operations $1130.

The top of 348c/kg went to 13 Angus weighing 266kg from GM & F Jones that cost Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, $929.

Mayfield Park Farms took top heifer honours when their ten heifers weighing 386kg sold to Cosy Creek Farms for $1028 and 266c/kg.

Willowbank and Kalgrains continued to be the dominant bidders throughout the heifers, buying numerous pens each.

Breaking their hold on the results was T & L Roche who paid the top of 288c/kg for five heifers from Longwood and Miller that weighed 327kg, costing $942.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables