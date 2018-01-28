SELECTIVE is the only way to describe the buying trend at the Landmark weaner sale at Boyanup last week.

With more than 1400 calves penned, quality was always going to vary but the range from outstanding to better-left-at-home was more marked than recent sales.

Some excellent drafts from breeders sold strongly under good competition, while the other end saw lower prices not seen for a season or two.

Steer calves topped at $1235 with lightweights reaching 364 cents a kilogram, with one pen of heifers making $1045 and 312c/kg.

The sale gross of $1.337 million and average of $954 speaks volumes for the top-end result.

Most of the usual supporters were out although a couple of lotfeeders were absent.

Landmark commercial cattle manager Darren Chatley was active buying for Landmark International on the top steers while Ben Cooper, Landmark Bridgetown, struggled valiantly to keep the lower end heifers to a reasonable value and bought many pens.

Richard Pollock, Landmark Waroona, helped out and secured numbers for clients.

The top steer price was not realised until pen 67 when Harvey Beef Farms paid $1235 for 10 Charolais steers weighing 451 kilograms from Tandar Pty Ltd that sold at 274c/kg.

The sale started with a pen of five Angus steers weighing 422kg from Paul Thompson, Boyup Brook, going to volume buyer Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger, at 290c/kg to cost $1224.

The next 10 weighing 396kg from E & C Russell joined those at $1148 and 290c/kg.

Few pens sold under $1100 until the top at pen 67, with early sales from Rim Rock Grazing making $1215 and $1112, going to Willowbank and Landmark International respectively.

Errol Gardiner, Landmark Brunswick, took the two pens of Angus from JS Stowe, Dardanup, paying $1130 and $1109.

Frank Tomasi Nominees, Karridale, had several pens of quality calves that topped at $1139 to average very close to $1100.

Landmark International, Willowbank and Kalgrains shared the spoils.