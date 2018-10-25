A QUALITY offering of White Dorpers, Dorpers and White Suffolks hit a top of $5600 at last week’s Ida Vale stud production sale.

In what was a terrific result for stud principals Tamesha Gardner and Andrew Greenup, 29 registered buyers worked their way through the 191 rams on offer to clear 169 under the hammer at an average of $1058.

This average was $95 up on last year, but it was the clearance that was most pleasing to Ida Vale connections, with 21 more rams sold this year than in 2017.

In the sale breakdown there were 69 White Dorpers offered with 56 selling under the hammer at an average of $1109, while 14 of the 20 Dorpers offered sold under the hammer at a $746 average.

It was the White Suffolk section of the sale that saw a big lift compared to last year, with 102 rams offered this year and only three not selling under the hammer at an average of $1074.

This meant there were 25 more rams sold at auction than last year and the average was up by $119.

It was also in the White Suffolk section that the top price of the sale was set when the O’Neill family, Annagh Downs White Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, paid $5600 for the first White Suffolk ram offered.

Mr O’Neill said they bought the ram for its balanced figures and good White Suffolk type.

“I first saw the ram at LambEx and really liked the look of him then and thought he would be a handy addition to our stud,” Mr O’Neill said.

“His Lamb Eating Quality figure is very good and I am also keen to get some of that trait into our stud flock as that is something people are starting to look for within the sheep industry.”

The ram went back to Farrer bloodlines and weighed in at 118 kilograms.

It had a good set of figures too, recording 0.55 BWT, 12.68 WWT, 19.82 PWT, 1.11 PEMD, -1.4 PFAT, -29.5 PEWC, 217 for CarcasePlus and 148 for lamb eating quality (LEQ).

On the sale result overall, Ms Gardner and Mr Greenup were extremely happy with the support from loyal, repeat clients.

“We were very happy with the results and appreciate the support from all our clients,” Mr Greenup said.