A QUALITY offering of White Dorpers, Dorpers and White Suffolks hit a top of $5600 at last week’s Ida Vale stud production sale.
In what was a terrific result for stud principals Tamesha Gardner and Andrew Greenup, 29 registered buyers worked their way through the 191 rams on offer to clear 169 under the hammer at an average of $1058.
This average was $95 up on last year, but it was the clearance that was most pleasing to Ida Vale connections, with 21 more rams sold this year than in 2017.
In the sale breakdown there were 69 White Dorpers offered with 56 selling under the hammer at an average of $1109, while 14 of the 20 Dorpers offered sold under the hammer at a $746 average.
It was the White Suffolk section of the sale that saw a big lift compared to last year, with 102 rams offered this year and only three not selling under the hammer at an average of $1074.
This meant there were 25 more rams sold at auction than last year and the average was up by $119.
It was also in the White Suffolk section that the top price of the sale was set when the O’Neill family, Annagh Downs White Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, paid $5600 for the first White Suffolk ram offered.
Mr O’Neill said they bought the ram for its balanced figures and good White Suffolk type.
“I first saw the ram at LambEx and really liked the look of him then and thought he would be a handy addition to our stud,” Mr O’Neill said.
“His Lamb Eating Quality figure is very good and I am also keen to get some of that trait into our stud flock as that is something people are starting to look for within the sheep industry.”
The ram went back to Farrer bloodlines and weighed in at 118 kilograms.
It had a good set of figures too, recording 0.55 BWT, 12.68 WWT, 19.82 PWT, 1.11 PEMD, -1.4 PFAT, -29.5 PEWC, 217 for CarcasePlus and 148 for lamb eating quality (LEQ).
On the sale result overall, Ms Gardner and Mr Greenup were extremely happy with the support from loyal, repeat clients.
“We were very happy with the results and appreciate the support from all our clients,” Mr Greenup said.
“We put a lot of work into presenting the rams for sale with their ASBVs and it is great to see clients appreciating these efforts.”
p White Dorper
The White Dorper breed kicked the sale off and it was a strong start with the equal top price of this section of the sale set in lot four at $2600.
This was paid by repeat buyer Lexden Park, Capel, for a ram that weighed in at 102kg and carried LambPlan figures of -0.06 BWT, 7.9 WWT, 12.1 PWT, 0.28 PEMD, -1 PFAT and 168 for CarcasePlus.
Lexden Park bought three rams in total, paying $1900 and $1300 for the other two.
The other buyer to pay $2600 were John and Sam O’Halloran, JK & SK O’Halloran, Kojonup, who took a liking to a ram that carried LambPlan figures of 0 BWT, 9.5 WWT, 14 PWT, 0.9 PEMD, -1 PFAT with a CarcasePlus of 186.
The O’Hallorans were also top price buyers at last year’s Ida Vale ram sale and breed their own rams to service a 3000 head pure White Dorper flock.
Rebecca and Bianca Blyth, MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, were back at the sale to grab a few rams and they paid up to $1700 for their four.
Their top price ram was the second White Dorper offered and recorded figures of -0.13 BWT, 8.33 WWT, 13.2 PWT, 1.12 PEMD, -0.57 PFAT and was 181 for CarcasePlus.
The volume buyer in the White Dorper section was again Tony Ferfila, AJ Ferfila Holdings, Manjimup.
Mr Ferfila bought 12 in total paying up to $1400 three times.
Other buyers who bought bigger numbers of rams included RG Watson & Co, Kojonup, who took seven, while repeat client Stockdale Farms, Merredin, bought six.
MW & AJ James, Dongara, also made an impact taking five rams in total, while IG & ML Moore, Carnamah, also bought five.
p Dorper
The Dorpers proved the hardest of the three breeds on offer to clear with 14 selling out of the 20 offered at an average of $746.
Again it was familiar names that were the main buyers with Banyanda Farms, Walkaway, the volume buyer of the sale taking 11 all at $700.
The top price for a Dorper was $1000 paid by CH & AG Hales, Boyup Brook, who paid that for a ram that recorded figures of -0.36 BWT, 6.4 WWT, 9.7 PWT, 1.7 PEMD, -0.2 PFAT and 168 for CarcasePlus.
The other buyer in the Dorper section was Stockdale Farms, which bought two to a top of $900.
p White Suffolks
Aside from the $5600 top price it was probably the presence of one buyer that made the White Suffolk section of the sale by far the best.
NF & KP Thomas, Katanning, represented at the sale by Hayden Thomas, had a large buying order and finished up with 42 rams out of the 99 White Suffolks that sold.
A repeat Ida Vale buyer, Mr Thomas said the stud’s genetics had performed well in their prime lamb operation and they had decided to move out of other breeds they were running to concentrate on using all White Suffolks, hence the need to buy a large number of rams this year.
Currently mating 5000 ewes, the Thomas operation produces only prime lambs, turning them off as suckers as well as feedlotting some lambs.
They paid to a top of $1400 twice in their buying spree.
Aside from the $5600 top price, other good prices in the White Suffolks included $2600 paid for the second ram offered.
This ram was bought by Winnijup Grazing Trust, Winnejup, and recorded figures of 0.57 BWT, 12.16 WWT, 18.1 PWT, 1.93 PEMD, -0.9 PFAT, -33 PWEC and was 218 for CarcasePlus.
The ram was also one of the heaviest penned on the day, coming in at 124.5kg.
Another regular Ida Vale client, BA Murray, Tincurrin, was back again paying to a top of $1600 for their two rams.
The Murrays top price ram recorded LambPlan figures of 0.77 BWT, 13 WWT, 20 PWT, 1.1 PEMD, -0.9 PFAT and was 215 for CarcasePlus.
Beech Banks Farms is also another regular Ida Vale buyer and this year was no exception with the Tenterden operation taking home 15 rams to a top price of $1300 twice.
Taking nine rams to a top of $1200 were locals KP & RK Marinoni, while SH & FM Lindsell bought six rams as did Yeenyellup Trust.
Other prominent buyers at the sale included DC & CP Ivey, Kojonup, who also bought six, while Robinson Bros Farming, Kojonup, took four.