ARE you after quality cattle to fill your paddock or pens?

Then don’t miss the opportunity to secure yours at the Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale on Friday, February 2.

In the sale the Landmark South West team is expecting to yard about 800 head, with the majority of these numbers being made up of Friesian steers, as well as beef steers and heifers.

Sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said it would be another top selection of cattle on offer.

“The cattle will come from throughout the South West and the line-up will also feature the first-calf drafts for the season for a couple of vendors,” Mr Mosca said.

“The sale will certainly provide an ideal opportunity for graziers and lotfeeders to purchase their requirements.”

The Friesian steer offering will range from poddies aged six months through to two-year-old heavyweight steers.

Offering at the older end of the scale will be AE Warburton & Co, Bridgetown, which will present 25 Friesian steers aged 24 months, while C & P Odorisio, Waroona, will truck in 12 black and white steers aged 20 months.

In the 12-16mo age bracket K & V Lewis, Coolup, will be the biggest vendor with 25 steers (12mo), followed by J & J Papasergio, Greenbushes, who will present 17 steers (12-14mo).

Fruits of Balingup, Balingup and Tiamo Holdings, Australind, will both truck in 12 steers each, with lines aged 16 months and 14-16 months respectively.

In the poddie line-up Rosa Brook operation JS Crimp & Co, will be the largest vendor.

Its offering will consist of 35 owner-bred, Friesian steers aged six months.

Also adding numbers to the poddie run will be Kimlie Pty Ltd, Harvey, which will present 30 owner-bred steers aged 6-8mo from its dairy.

There will be a small run of first-cross steers and heifers on offer and the largest vendors here will be Braes O Gleniffer with 12 Angus-Friesian, first-cross steers aged 18mo while J & GM Ieraci, Harvey, will truck in eight young 5mo Angus-Friesian, first-cross heifers from their dairy.