ARE you after quality cattle to fill your paddock or pens?
Then don’t miss the opportunity to secure yours at the Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale on Friday, February 2.
In the sale the Landmark South West team is expecting to yard about 800 head, with the majority of these numbers being made up of Friesian steers, as well as beef steers and heifers.
Sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said it would be another top selection of cattle on offer.
“The cattle will come from throughout the South West and the line-up will also feature the first-calf drafts for the season for a couple of vendors,” Mr Mosca said.
“The sale will certainly provide an ideal opportunity for graziers and lotfeeders to purchase their requirements.”
The Friesian steer offering will range from poddies aged six months through to two-year-old heavyweight steers.
Offering at the older end of the scale will be AE Warburton & Co, Bridgetown, which will present 25 Friesian steers aged 24 months, while C & P Odorisio, Waroona, will truck in 12 black and white steers aged 20 months.
In the 12-16mo age bracket K & V Lewis, Coolup, will be the biggest vendor with 25 steers (12mo), followed by J & J Papasergio, Greenbushes, who will present 17 steers (12-14mo).
Fruits of Balingup, Balingup and Tiamo Holdings, Australind, will both truck in 12 steers each, with lines aged 16 months and 14-16 months respectively.
In the poddie line-up Rosa Brook operation JS Crimp & Co, will be the largest vendor.
Its offering will consist of 35 owner-bred, Friesian steers aged six months.
Also adding numbers to the poddie run will be Kimlie Pty Ltd, Harvey, which will present 30 owner-bred steers aged 6-8mo from its dairy.
There will be a small run of first-cross steers and heifers on offer and the largest vendors here will be Braes O Gleniffer with 12 Angus-Friesian, first-cross steers aged 18mo while J & GM Ieraci, Harvey, will truck in eight young 5mo Angus-Friesian, first-cross heifers from their dairy.
In the beef line-up the steers and heifers will range from 8-18 months old.
At the older age end BJ O’Rouke, Dardanup, will present 30 heavy Angus steers aged 15 months, while Langholme Unit Turst, Harvey, will line up 31 well-grown Murray Grey heifers aged 18mo.
When it comes to the younger calf lines the biggest offering will be presented by Amber Valley Orchards, Ballingup.
The operation has nominated 70 Charolais calves (35 steers and 35 heifers) aged 8-10mo.
For buyers looking for red calves the line of 40 Red Angus (20 steers and 20 heifers) aged 10-12mo from DB & E Jones, Allanson, will fit the bill.
Other bigger lines on offer will include 30 Murray Greys (15 steers and 15 heifers) aged 10mo from BJ & CF Prowse, Capel and 35 Angus (18 steers and 17 heifers) aged 8-10mo from Andrew L Harris, Nannup.
Rounding out the sale will be a small offer of mated heifers and breeders with calves at foot.
Busselton producers NL & E Haddon will offer 21 Angus-Friesian, first-cross heifers.
The line is PTIC to an Angus bull and are due to calve from February 20 to April 30.
The offering of Murray Greys will be presented by Langholme Unit Trust and will include nine Murray Grey heifers with calves at foot.