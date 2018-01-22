VALUES continued unabated at the Elders Boyanup F1 unjoined female and store cattle sale, in spite of the nerves of certain company agents before the sale started.

More than 1000 cattle were offered with the gross falling just short of the magical $1 million.

Unjoined beef cross heifers are the stars of the 2018 sales so far as once again a strong group of devotees competed, taking these to a top of $2000 three times.

Beef steers sold to $1206 and 370c/kg while beef heifers reached $1073 and 355c/kg.

An excellent run of liveweight Friesian steers sold to an appreciative audience at a top of $1085 and 220c/kg.

Appraisal beef steers made up to $815, mostly being beef-dairy cross cattle.

Appraisal dairy steers reached $950 with dairy poddies selling very strongly to make up to $600.

Just the one cow and calf unit was penned with this older cow and sappy calf selling for $1500.

The sale started on the featured F1 unjoined females, with the first pen of seven older Angus heifers from RJ & G Parravicini & Son, Harvey, selling to DB Reid Family Trust for $1825.

The next pen of eight sold by Warwick and Lindsay Rose, KD Rose & Co, Burekup, then made the first top of $2000 when bought by KL & AJ Jilley.

The other lines to sell for this figure were six from D & A Campbell going to Palmdale Pty Ltd and nine Murray Greys sold by Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey, bought by KS & EN Roberts, Elgin.

The Roberts family was a dominant buyer, also snapping up 13 Angus from OK Farming for $1925 before paying $1850 for 10 sold account RJ & G Parravacini, later buying another eight of their sisters at $1825.

As well as buying the top grey heifers, the Roberts family paid $1200 for two Angus from Glamm Investments, $1500 for a single Angus sold by Uduc Brook Farms, also snapping up another pen of Uduc grey heifers for $1950.

In the younger heifers, the Roberts family outbid the competition to secure the 11 Yallaroo blood Hereford cross heifers from Kaleden Farm, Harvey, paying $1750 then adding their baby sisters at $1250.