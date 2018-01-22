VALUES continued unabated at the Elders Boyanup F1 unjoined female and store cattle sale, in spite of the nerves of certain company agents before the sale started.
More than 1000 cattle were offered with the gross falling just short of the magical $1 million.
Unjoined beef cross heifers are the stars of the 2018 sales so far as once again a strong group of devotees competed, taking these to a top of $2000 three times.
Beef steers sold to $1206 and 370c/kg while beef heifers reached $1073 and 355c/kg.
An excellent run of liveweight Friesian steers sold to an appreciative audience at a top of $1085 and 220c/kg.
Appraisal beef steers made up to $815, mostly being beef-dairy cross cattle.
Appraisal dairy steers reached $950 with dairy poddies selling very strongly to make up to $600.
Just the one cow and calf unit was penned with this older cow and sappy calf selling for $1500.
The sale started on the featured F1 unjoined females, with the first pen of seven older Angus heifers from RJ & G Parravicini & Son, Harvey, selling to DB Reid Family Trust for $1825.
The next pen of eight sold by Warwick and Lindsay Rose, KD Rose & Co, Burekup, then made the first top of $2000 when bought by KL & AJ Jilley.
The other lines to sell for this figure were six from D & A Campbell going to Palmdale Pty Ltd and nine Murray Greys sold by Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey, bought by KS & EN Roberts, Elgin.
The Roberts family was a dominant buyer, also snapping up 13 Angus from OK Farming for $1925 before paying $1850 for 10 sold account RJ & G Parravacini, later buying another eight of their sisters at $1825.
As well as buying the top grey heifers, the Roberts family paid $1200 for two Angus from Glamm Investments, $1500 for a single Angus sold by Uduc Brook Farms, also snapping up another pen of Uduc grey heifers for $1950.
In the younger heifers, the Roberts family outbid the competition to secure the 11 Yallaroo blood Hereford cross heifers from Kaleden Farm, Harvey, paying $1750 then adding their baby sisters at $1250.
Trevor Scott sold five Angus for $1050 with Ashvale Pastoral also receiving $1050 with both pens going to the Roberts family.
Saunders Beach, Lowden, bought several pens including eight Angus from JP Guimelli, Dardanup, also at $1050.
Several vendors sold Angus cross young heifers from $600-$920.
The beef steers were sought after, with Rodney Galati having a busy day filling different orders.
Included was the top price pen of 11 Murray Grey steers weighing 459kg from DJ & L Klein that sold at 264c/kg to cost Harmony Operations, $1206.
Seven weighing 477kg then stayed with these when bought for Harmony at 250c/kg to cost $1192.
Nine steers weighing 461kg from PH & D Scott sold for $1171 and 254c/kg as well.
Clerked to Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) were Charolais steers from AM Piscioneri selling for $1078 and 265c/kg.
The top of 370c/kg was paid for a single Simmental steer of 195kg from Dilley Family Trust that cost $721 when bought by Preston Clarke for Pacific Tanker Pty Ltd.
A pen of 12 Red Angus sold by LTV Energy joined those when the 196kg cattle sold at 360c/kg to return $706.
The best of the beef heifer returns was $1073 for four Charolais weighing 364kg from PW & YM Reilly, when bought for LSS at 295c/kg.
The top of 355c/kg was paid for 14 of the LTV Energy calves of 199kg that were bought by Bill Kessell, Elders Donnybrook, costing $707.
An excellent run of Friesian steers sold strongly with a top of $1085 paid at 180c/kg, for 10 Port Authority steers weighing 603kg.
Preston Valley Grazing paid the top of 220c/kg for nine sold by R & R Robertson that returned $940.
Most sold in the 190-210c/kg range with DP Liddelow, Glenarden, Dudinalup and P & G Oates all selling steers steers for more the $1000.
Dairy steers selling appraisal reached $950 for eight sold by Taylynn Farms and bought by Elders Brunswick.
Peter Lofthouse, Wokalup, paid $900 for 12 Riverview Grazing steers to be next highest.
Appraisal beef cross steers reached a high of $815, paid by Cronin & Cronin for three Angus cross sold by Dilley Family Trust.
Dairy poddies have shaken off the doldrums of late 2017 with a top of $600 paid for mature calves sold by West and Haggerty and bought by Terry Tarbotton, Elders Nannup.
M Tosano, Mullalyup, paid $570 and $550 for lines of 13 each for Negus Enterprises to be the better returns.
The one cow and calf unit, an aged Hereford cross from Elgin Park Pty Ltd, Elgin, was snapped up by BR & DR Marsh, Alexandra Bridge, for $1500, with the sappy calf appealing to all.