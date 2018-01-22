LANDMARK set the level for unmated females at its first Boyanup unjoined special sale this year, and boy did it set the bar high.

The total clearance of 429 females, top price of $2025, gross of $593,100 and average of $1382 will be a hard task to beat.

A good number of the heifers were not a lot larger than good poddie size.

Even the most optimistic before the sale were expecting a lot lower return than the end result, leaving all with a fresh outlook and enthusiasm for the year ahead.

Only a small number of prospective buyers attended, but those that did were strong bidders ensuring the great result.

A good mixture of agents, restockers and breeders competed.

The first pen sold saw the start of the competition consisting of eight Angus cross from M Hamilton, Rosa Brook, the pend was knocked down to Errol Gardiner, Landmark Brunswick, who paid $1900.

Palmdale Pty Ltd then took the next eight for $1900 before Mr Gardiner bid to $1900 for the next eight, soft breeders.

Showing the evenness of these, the entire draft averaged $1865.

Palmdale then bid to $1975 and $1950 for two pens of 10 each from H & JB Blackburn, Cookernup.

Mr Gardiner then paid $1850 for another 10 of the classy heifers from M Hamilton with the next 10 bought by G & JM Perrella, Northcliffe, at $1875.

Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings also added competition, paying $1875 for five sold by V & G Ieraci & Sons, Brunswick, before adding six sold by SJ & RM Piggott, for $1900.

Palmdale added another 10 of the H & JB Blackburn heifers, when pushed to $1925 by the sustained competition.

Illustrating the depth of quality was the top of $2025 was not paid until the 17th pen, when Mr Gardiner saw off the opposition on the nine beauties from C & L Italiano & Sons.

SH Fry & Sons had a good sale also, selling 10 to AM & BJ Eatts, Northcliffe, for $1725 who then added 10 Blackburn heifers at $1650.

Trucked from Manjimup, the heifers sold by MJ & RL Drake, saw the first seven sell to Mr Gardiner for $1750, who also paid $1500 for the next line of eight.