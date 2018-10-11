THE Warralea Poll Merino stud, Gairdner, ticked off another milestone at its on-property sale last week when it recorded its highest ever price at auction, selling a ram for $4100 to the Angenup stud, Kojonup.

Following the sale, the stud then achieved its highest price for a ram ever in its short history when Angenup stud negotiated privately to buy a stud reserve for $8000.

These prices capped off a good sale for the stud, with 98 of 105 rams offered by the Elders team selling under the hammer to average $1330.

After setting one of the highest averages of the selling season last year when 82 rams sold under the hammer at $1984, it was fair to say seasonal conditions in the Boxwood Hill/Gairdner area had an impact on buyers’ budgets.

While many loyal, local clients were back again to support the stud, lack of good winter rain in the region meant many had been forced to quit breeding ewes they would otherwise have kept.

The addition of five new buyers to the sale was certainly a positive for Warralea principals Jarrod and Chelsea King who, despite the season, presented a very even line-up of large framed, fine-medium, white-woolled Poll Merinos.

The Kings’ breeding focus has always been on body size while keeping wools at a fine to medium level and this program is well on track given the sale rams averaged 19.7 micron, 3.6 SD, 18.5 CV and 99.5 per cent comfort factor (CF).

Angenup stud co-principal Rod Norrish was one of those making his first foray into Warralea genetics and said he and sons Gavin and Paul had been watching the Warralea sheep for several years and liked what they saw.

“We have been keeping an eye on Jarrod’s sheep at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale at Katanning and liked the presentation of his rams,” Mr Norrish said.

“Warralea has a similar breeding program to our own with Westerdale blood in the background and they are bred in an area with a similar rainfall to Kojonup.

“We have to be careful what rams we use in our breeding program in the Kojonup area.