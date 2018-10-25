THE impressive Merino ram selling season continued on its merry way at last week’s Westerdale on-property Poll Merino ram sale at McAlinden. After setting a new record sale average and gross at last year’s sale, the Jackson family this year saw buyers push prices to a top of $15,250 to create a new record on-property sale price for the stud. With the support from a long list of return buyers and a couple of new ones chasing the quality ‘true blue’ wools the stud is renowned for, the sale was extremely strong, as buyers again showed their faith in the positive wool and sheep markets. When the final ram was knocked down by Elders auctioneer Nathan King, the Jackson family had cleared 143 of 144 rams offered under the hammer for an impressive average of $2226 and a gross of $318,250, which were down $55 and $7950 respectively on last year’s record breaking figures. In comparison in last year’s sale, the stud also sold 143 rams from 144 offered for an average of $2281 and a gross of $326,200. Going into the sale, the Jackson family was a little worried with one top-end volume buyer indicating they would require less rams than usual. But they need not have worried as other regular buyers hit the sale hard and chased the rams they wanted, and this helped achieve the impressive sale result which was up on expectation. Mr King said it was another extremely strong Merino sale and a reflection of the wool and sheep markets. “Along with the support from a long list of regular buyers, there was good stud enquiry in the sale this year which is a reflection on the quality of sheep the Jackson family are breeding,” Mr King said. “They are continuing to breed good, white woolled polled rams with make and shape and good depth of body, which are, more importantly, doing the job in other flocks. “If you step outside the stud interest, the support from commercial buyers was very strong throughout the sale and it was this support which underpinned the top result.

“They lost a major top end volume buyer from previous years but it didn’t have an impact on the result as the competition was picked up by other buyers, which kept the average and clearance very similar to last year. “In terms of the presentation and the quality of the rams, it was another very even line-up of quality Poll Merinos with very good white wools.” With such an even line-up of rams, it was easy to see why the sale was solid throughout. The team also had impressive wool figures to match. The team’s average May wool figures were 18 micron, 3.4 SD, 19.1 CV, 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF) and 4.8 kilograms greasy fleece weight (GFW). The sale got its solid foundations from its strong start which saw the first 20 rams average $3848 and it maintained the momentum to the finish. The strong start was set up from the first pen, when the team leader sold at $6000. It was knocked down in one bid to repeat buyers of top-priced rams at the sale, Daniel and Chanyanit Hansberry, Daniel Hansberry Family Trust, Orchard Valley (via Kojonup). The good-bodied, white woolled ram had wool figures of 16.6 micron, 2.9 SD, 17.7 CV, 99.9pc CF and 4.7kg GFW. The Hansberrys also purchased a second ram in the first run, paying $3000 for lot 10 which measured 16.6 micron, 3.3 SD, 99.9pc CF and had a GFW of 6.1kg at shearing. A deep-bodied sire with a long-stapled, bold crimping wool and a great outlook in pen four then moved the sale to another level. Mr King took an opening bid of $5000 on the outstanding sire, which had created plenty of pre-sale interest and from there the price sky-rocketed as two determined bidders pushed the price past $10,000 and then $15,000, before finally peaking at the sale record price of $15,250. Securing the ram at $15,250 was long-time stud supporters DFD Rhodes Pty Ltd, Boyup Brook, with farm manager Michael Wright holding the bidding card, while the losing bidder was Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad, who was bidding on behalf of the Kelly family’s Northwich stud, Wongan Hills.

Mr Wright said the ram was a sire through and through. “He is a impressive sire,” Mr Wright said. “He has a big, soft muzzle, stands up big and square and has a really good sire’s wool. “He has good crimp definition and softness in his wool to go with plenty of staple length. “He is the full package.” The upstanding sire carried Kamora Park bloodlines in its background and had wool figures of 17 micron, 3.7 SD, 21.8 CV, 99.6pc CF and 5.5kg GFW. Before securing the top-priced ram in pen four, Mr Wright also held out the competition to purchase a bright, white, crimpy woolled ram, which carried Yarrawonga bloodlines, in pen two at the sale’s second top price of $8500. Mr Wright said this ram was slightly different to their top price purchase as it was more traditional in the wool. “He has a nice even crimp in his wool from top to bottom and plenty of staple length,” Mr Wright said. “He is a very well-balanced sire with both good wool and carcase traits.” The ram had wool figures of 17.5 micron, 3.2 SD, 18.2 CV, 100pc CF and 5.3kg GFW. Mr Wright and his livestock manager Phil Corker purchased just one more sire in the sale to finish with a team of three, in complete contrast to last year when the operation was the backbone of the sale purchasing 18 rams at an average of $4600. Their last purchase was late in the sale when they paid $4700 a 16.7 micron, 99.9pc CF ram with a 4.9kg GFW. Mr Wright said both the top-priced rams would be used in the operation’s 700-head nucleus flock, which was set up seven years ago to breed rams for the operation’s 18,000 ewes. “This year we have selected 84 rams from the 2017-drop to use and when we went through them we were impressed by the quality and the number we could choose and it was one reasons we bought less today as well,” Mr Wright said. The operation, which produced about 800 bales this year, is looking at mating 11,000 ewes to Merinos this season plus another 7000 Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires, which are also bred on the property from a nucleus flock.

Mr Wright said the operation continued to source its genetics from Westerdale because they suited the area and they never had any problems with them. “They are well-nourished, heavy cutting, white woolled Polls suited to the high rainfall areas,” Mr Wright said. When it comes to marketing its wethers the operation puts the bulk of its wether lambs (June drop) through its own feedlot in February for four to five weeks before selling them direct to the abattoirs. After being background fed on lick feeders, the lambs go into the feedlot at 35-38kg and are turned out at 44-45kg liveweight for a 21kg dressed weight. The third top-price in the sale was $8100 paid by first time buyers to the stud Jason and Mandy Griffiths, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner. On their way home from holidays in the north of the State, the Griffiths called into the sale for a look after hearing plenty of positives about the stud. Obviously Mr Griffiths was impressed by what he saw as he bid hard and secured a long-stapled, soft woolled, deep-bodied ram in pen nine, at the $8100 price. Mr Griffiths said the ram had good make, shape and a good spring of rib with plenty of width through the chest. “Not only is he structurally very good but he also has a good long stapled, white, bright wool which we need for our area,” Mr Griffiths said. “I was really impressed with the whole catalogue of rams in the shed, there were plenty of good, sexy, white wools through the shed which gave me confidence to buy.” The ram, which carried Roseville Park bloodlines, had wool figures of 18.8 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.2 CV, 99.9pc CF and 5.4kg GFW. Mr Broad, may have lost out to Mr Griffiths on pen nine for the Rintoul family’s Auburn Valley stud, Williams, but he turned the tables on Mr Griffiths when he had the final bid at $7100 (fourth top price in the sale) for the Auburn Valley stud, after the two again went head to head this time for a long, upstanding ram in lot 86. Mr Broad said the ram was a long, stretchy sire with a good, strong, pure muzzle and a strong poll.

“He also has a really good white wool with plenty of crimp definition and shows good cutting ability,” Mr Broad said. “The Rintouls haven’t used any Westerdale genetics in their stud before, so it will create new family in their Poll flock and I think it will work in well with their other bloodlines.” The ram carried Roseville Park bloodlines and had wool figures of 19.2 micron, 3.5 SD, 18.4 CV, 99.4pc CF and a GFW of 5.8kg at shearing. Also buying strongly at the top end was return buyers of 12 years the Smith family, Marlo Farm Nominees, Gnowangerup. The Smiths, with the assistance of Colin Kingston, worked their way through the catalogue and ended the day with a team of seven at an average of $2857, which included sires at $4100, $3800 and $3700. Mr Kingston said the Smiths returned to buy at Westerdale as the bloodline produced good productive sheep which grew out well at Gnowangerup. “They have good frames, are easy care and cut plenty of wool,” Mr Kingston said. Other strong supporters at the top end were clients of 36 years, Ronald and Helen Tuckett, RL & HM Tuckett, Boyup Brook, who purchased a team of 10 to a top of $3400 and an average of $2640, while the Rutherford family, IG & SB Rutherford & Sons, Duranillin, back buying for a third year, averaged $2490 across a team of 10 ram that topped at $3500. After buying at their first Westerdale sale last year and being happy with their first drop of lambs, Craig Power and Brooke Kelly, Power Rural, Busselton, returned this year looking for more rams. The pair, with the support of Westcoast Wool & Livestock South West representative Mat Lowe, put together a team of 12 rams at an average of $1708 and to a top of $2400, making them the second biggest buyers. Mr Power said the lambs sired by the rams they purchased last year were doing well in their high rainfall environment and would be weaned in a couple of weeks. “This year we are looking to mate 4500 ewes all to Merinos which will be more than last year as we continue to increase our breeding flock,” Mr Power said.