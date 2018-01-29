DESPITE ex-Tropical Cyclone Joyce making its presence felt on the day, the Landmark Mt Barker Blue Ribbon Breeders Sale was another roaring success with prices topping at $3020 for a line of PTIC Angus heifers. Constant rain throughout the sale added an extra element for the Landmark selling team to deal with, but auctioneer Harry Carroll and his team handled it well, not breaking stride to post a terrific result. Despite the downpour, buyers was more than happy to drag their hands out of their rain coats to bid up on a quality offering of females with 778 selling under the hammer for a $1786 average and a gross of $1.389 million. When the first pen sold for $2980, those on hand knew that this sale would not be dampened by any amount of rain. Shepwok Downs, Gibson, was the star of the sale with a draft of 48 Angus PTIC heifers bred on Kogody Angus stud bloodlines clearly outselling anything else in the line-up. It was the first time that Shepwok Downs owner Michael Whiting had sold at the Blue Ribbon sale and it is fair to say he might be back again given the results. The 48 pure Angus heifers offered by Shepwok averaged $2820. Mr Whiting said he targeted the breeders sale because he wanted to value add the heifers and he certainly achieved this aim. All but eight of the 48 Angus heifers offered sold to the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, who, to say the least, took a liking to the line-up. They weren’t to be outdone when bidding on the heifers and in the process they paid the top price of the sale when a line of 10 made $3020. Luke Bairstow said they were looking for a new bloodline to use within their significant Angus herd and were also looking to replace some older cows that had been sold. “We are mainly Coonamble blood and these heifers will complement what we are breeding nicely,” Mr Bairstow said. All the Angus heifers offered by Shepwok were 18-20-months-old and were due to calve from March 2 to May 1. The remaining purchases by the Bairstows of Shepwok cattle included $2980 for a line of 10 and $2960 a head for 20, split into two pens of 10.

The other line of eight Angus heifers from the Whiting family sold for $2020 to RA Musulin. p Mated Angus heifers Regular vendors Warren and Glen Forbes, Dundeal Holdings, Narrikup, were back again with their usual quality draft of PTIC Angus heifers. These heifers were mated to an Angus bull and are due to calve from March 1 to May 5. The Dundeal heifers topped at $2520 when two lines of 10 were bought by the BJ Panizza Family Trust and SJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany, at that price. Volume buyer DT Barker also took a liking to the Dundeal heifers paying $2320 for a line of 10, while CT Hambley went to $2180 for a line of 10. Falcinella Bros, Pemberton, were also active on the Dundeal line-up, taking 10 heifers at $2100. Local buyer Wallacup Farms was also keen on the Dundeal heifers buying a line of seven for $2200 and a line of 10 for $2040. Another regular sale vendor, the Smith family, Baboo Pastoral Co, Green Range, returned this year to offer another top line of PTIC Angus heifers. Bred on purely Coonamble bloodlines, the heifers attracted plenty of interest topping at $2320 for a line of 10, which were bought by DT Barker. The Baboo heifers were all mated to low birthweight Coonamble bulls sired by well-known Coonamble sires, including Z3, Z6 and W31. They are due to start calving on March 1 and finish on April 30 and the heifers come from a herd of 300 breeders run by Baboo and were vaccinated with Pestigard and for Bovilis and have had a 7in1 shot. Another line of 10 Baboo heifers sold to $2120 and were bought by WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, while TS & KH Mier paid $1900 for a line of 10 from the Green Range property. The Gatti Sawmill had a nice line-up of Angus heifers that were mated to an Angus bull and due to calve from March 1 to April 30. These heifers topped at $2220 when bought by DT Barker, who also bought a second line of Gatti heifers for $1980. MK Sounness & Son, Mt Barker, also had lines of Angus heifers on offer with these mated to an Angus bull from the Coonamble bloodline and due to calve March 16 to May 24.

Waroona outfit, Murray River Farms was a clear fan of the Sounness offering, taking two lines of nine each at prices of $2020 and $2000. A line of 10 second cross PTIC Angus heifers offered by Trevelys Pty Ltd, Tingledale, sold for $1960 to TD Robinson. These heifers were mated to a Lawson’s Angus bull and due to calve from February 28 to April 30. p Mated beef heifers (other breeds) Other heifer lines to make over the $2000 mark included two Red Angus heifers offered by Shepwok Downs that sold for $2020 to Waters Avondale Grazing, while seven PTIC Murray Grey heifers offered by P & R Rosenthal sold for $2020 to AP Collins. The two-year-old Rosenthal heifers were mated to a Limousin bull and due to calve from February 12 to May 11. Another line of seven Murray Grey heifers from the Rosenthals sold for $1820 to Brett Harms, while a line of eight Murray Grey heifers offered by MI & DM Twentyman, Nanarup, sold for $1800 to AP Collins. The Twentyman heifers were mated to a Murray Grey bull and due to calve from March 6 to April 21. p Mated Angus-Friesian cross heifers There were two vendors that offered first cross heifers and they included the Houden family, The Southden Trust, Redmond, who offered 37 in total. These 22-26mo heifers were bucket reared and mated to Angus bulls and due to calve from March 1 to April 31. These topped at $2400 when bought by the BJ Panizza Family Trust, who paid that amount for 10. The Panizzas then purchased another line of six for $2120, while RA Adam & Co and FV Hortin & Sons, Torbay, took the other lines for $2200 and $2080 respectively. The remaining line of 11 Angus-Friesian heifers was offered by Dundeal Holdings and these were also snapped up by FV Hortin & Sons for $1800. These heifers were bucket reared and mated to an Angus bull and due to calve from March 1 to May 3. p Mated Angus cows Again there was a large line-up of various age Angus cows with the top price here set at $2140 for a line of eight offered by the Blyth family, Manypeaks.