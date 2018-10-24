VENDORS set themselves for a challenging Albany Prime Lamb Sire Sale last week and at the end of day results vindicated their apprehension to some degree, when clearance rates fell but the overall average was back by only $46.
Savagely dry conditions along the South Coast region east of Albany were clearly to blame when some of last year's biggest buyers failed to appear and others were there only for moral support.
The sale topped at $1400 paid for a pen of two White Suffolk rams presented by new young stud breeder John Stephenson, Millinup stud, Porongurup, who added an extra 20 rams to this year's team.
It was only the second time Mr Stephenson had sold at auction after buying the former Edith Park stud and his bold decision was rewarded when he sold an extra 11 rams under the hammer.
The top price buyer was Alan Wise, Swallow Dale Grazing, Mt Barker, who left for home with four White Suffolk rams on the back of his ute that included one other bought from Millinup for $1000.
Mr Wise was a first time buyer at the sale and it also was his first time buying White Suffolks after making the decision to try a breed that had a good meaty carcase and earlier maturing compared to the Prime SAMM terminal sires he had been using over his Merino ewe base.
Millinup achieved the $877 top sale average and sold 54 of the 66 rams offered - down $104 on last year.
The success of its performance lay with the number of volume buyers of which the most notable was Chris Ayres, GP Ayres & Sons, Bornholm, who was awarded a five litre pack of Tridectin drench courtesy of Virbac territory manager Tony Murdoch after he bought 21 rams from Millinup.
It was the second time he'd bought at the sale after last year buying eight rams to go into a trial flock of 1100 Merino ewes as an alternative enterprise to seed potato production.
In the past they had run a 5000 head wether flock in conjunction with potatoes but were aiming to increase productivity by switching to a breeding flock.
It was proving sufficiently successful to prompt him to seek a further 1500 ewes this spring and would eventually build numbers to about 4500 ewes.
Mr Ayres paid up to $1200 for a pair of rams.
Cluett & Sons, Mt Barker, bought nine rams for up to $1150 (2) and Keelocking South, South Stirlings, paid $600-$825 for seven rams to be the other main Millinup buyers.
Mr Stephenson said although he passed in a few rams, he was pleased to see buyers still paying more than $1000 for rams further down the line-up.
Robert and Stacey Bush, Rhos Gwyn White Suffolks, Kendenup, received a $1000 top paid by repeat buyer Brenton Hinkley & Co, Gnowangerup, who took home 10 rams in total.
Long term volume buyer Paul Adams, Mt Barker, who has been going to the sale since 2005 again made an impact on the Rhos Gwyn offering - this time with double the force.
After buying 11 rams last year he was back for 20 and will join about 4500 ewes after leasing more land.
He found value buying getting all but one ram for $700 and paying $775 for the other.
A total of 10 buyers operated on the Rhos Gwyn team, creating some good early competition but later in the offering the market swung in buyers' favour with 47 of the 62 rams sold making a $718 average - down from $783 last year.
Mr Bush said several clients went home with only a couple of rams instead of a full ute load and that had made a big difference to the result.
He said a couple of his good South Coast clients had offloaded ewes because of seasonal conditions.
The lack of activity made it a challenging sale for Elders auctioneer Clarke Skinner who did his utmost to encourage buyers to bid up.
He warned them they would regret the missed opportunity to buy because rams would not be available later in the year.
Ewes and lambs were already heading across the border to farmers having a good season in South Australia and speculators in other States were keen to get WA terminal sires because they were cheap compared to the $1800-$1900 they were paying at home and it only cost another $50 a head to have them landed there.
His message went somewhat unheeded especially in regard to the three smaller studs in the sale.
Swallow Dale Grazing paid $1000 to buy the top price White Suffolk offered by David Hicks, Wayandah stud, Albany, but Wayandah's Poll Dorsets and South Suffolks were overlooked by buyers.
Wayne and Mark Reynolds, Providence Farms, Mt Barker, sold one pen of White Suffolks to KW Bennet & Co for $800.
The final stud was newcomer Bradstock, owned by Bob and Jan Churly, Albany, which was selling for the second time and cleared three of its team for $700 (2) and $600 to DM & NR Blake, Parryville.