VENDORS set themselves for a challenging Albany Prime Lamb Sire Sale last week and at the end of day results vindicated their apprehension to some degree, when clearance rates fell but the overall average was back by only $46.

Savagely dry conditions along the South Coast region east of Albany were clearly to blame when some of last year's biggest buyers failed to appear and others were there only for moral support.

The sale topped at $1400 paid for a pen of two White Suffolk rams presented by new young stud breeder John Stephenson, Millinup stud, Porongurup, who added an extra 20 rams to this year's team.

It was only the second time Mr Stephenson had sold at auction after buying the former Edith Park stud and his bold decision was rewarded when he sold an extra 11 rams under the hammer.

The top price buyer was Alan Wise, Swallow Dale Grazing, Mt Barker, who left for home with four White Suffolk rams on the back of his ute that included one other bought from Millinup for $1000.

Mr Wise was a first time buyer at the sale and it also was his first time buying White Suffolks after making the decision to try a breed that had a good meaty carcase and earlier maturing compared to the Prime SAMM terminal sires he had been using over his Merino ewe base.

Millinup achieved the $877 top sale average and sold 54 of the 66 rams offered - down $104 on last year.

The success of its performance lay with the number of volume buyers of which the most notable was Chris Ayres, GP Ayres & Sons, Bornholm, who was awarded a five litre pack of Tridectin drench courtesy of Virbac territory manager Tony Murdoch after he bought 21 rams from Millinup.

It was the second time he'd bought at the sale after last year buying eight rams to go into a trial flock of 1100 Merino ewes as an alternative enterprise to seed potato production.

In the past they had run a 5000 head wether flock in conjunction with potatoes but were aiming to increase productivity by switching to a breeding flock.