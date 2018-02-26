THE Cowcher family celebrated the 30th anniversary of its annual Willandra Simmental and Red Angus bull sale at Williams last week with a strong sale result.

Widespread support from the southern and eastern agricultural areas saw its loyal band of clients and new buyers warm to the top annual line-up of 51 traditional Simmental and Red Angus bulls, lifting the sale’s overall clearance and gross returns from last year.

With bellies full of what was described by several pundits as among the best steaks at a WA bull sale, the Landmark selling team led by auctioneer Michael Altus got to work to clear 43 of 51 bulls (84 per cent) at auction to average $6023 overall.

Compared to last year’s sale three more bulls had sold from the same number offered with the gross improving $13,250 from $245,750 to $259,000 while the overall average slipped slightly by $121 from $6144 to $6023.

Broken down, the results varied between breeds.

The Simmentals felt the pinch of some selective bidding which saw six of the 35 bulls overlooked at auction with 29 (83pc) selling under the hammer to average $6103.

This was back $421 on average compared to last year’s sale where 31 of 34 bulls sold at auction to average $6524.

But the team of Red Angus bulls sold strongly to turn around last year’s modest results.

At the end of selling, 14 of the 16 bulls (88pc) had sold at auction to average $5857 which was significantly up by $1024 compared to last year’s average of $4833 from the nine of 17 bulls (53pc) to sell.

The sale’s top prices for both breeds were recorded twice with the Simmentals selling to $11,500 and the Red Angus to $9000.

- Simmental

First to pay top dollar from the outset was Landmark national livestock manager Leon Giglia who was bidding via phone for the Baker family’s Woonallee Simmental stud, Millicent, South Australia - one of Australia’s foremost Simmental herds.

The $11,500 price tag was paid for Willandra Marmaduke M7 (P) in lot one, an early April 2016 drop son of Topweight Jack Arta and Willandra Olive K12 weighing just 33 kilograms at birth.