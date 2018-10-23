IT was another good roll up of clients from a widespread area for the Rintoul family’s 24th annual on-property sale north of Williams on Monday for its Dongiemon Merinos and Tilba Tilba fine wool Merinos and Poll Merinos.

Selling agent for the Dongiemon offering was Landmark with Elders handling the two Tilba Tilba catalogues with Preston Clarke once again acting as auctioneer for the entire catalogue.

Overall in the sale the Rintouls offered 163 rams and sold 130 for an average of $1405, which was up $173 on last year.

In last year’s sale they offered 168 rams and sold 142 for an average of $1232.

Commenting on the overall result sale Mr Clarke said it was a great presentation across all three offerings and the buyers obviously enthused by current wool prices were prepared to bid up accordingly to purchase rams which they know will give the results they want.

p Dongiemon

Strong support from many long-term clients saw very spirited bidding on the run of Dongiemon Merino rams which opened the sale and bidding was such that the first 20 rams offered were just $35 short of averaging $2000.

It was the eighth ram which topped the overall sale and also the Dongiemon team when it was knocked down by Mr Clarke at $2400 to Mike Burges, Commodine Farms, Cuballing.

The ram had current wool figures of 22 micron, 4.0 SD, 18.2 CV and 98.4 per cent comfort factor (CF).

Mr Burges, who was accompanied by his son Sam, was one of a number of volume buyers going home with 10 rams for his breeding flock and said he had been on Dongiemon blood for about 17 years and was delighted with the results he was getting.

Along with the 1700 ewe breeding flock, Mr Burges also runs wethers through to about 4.5 years and said they were all great sheep and great bale fillers.

Losing bidder on the top-priced ram was John Batt, AJ Batt & Co, Boddington, who went to $2300 for one of the six he purchased on the day.

Another long-term client coming up from Broomehill each year, having first bought from Dongiemon more than 25 years ago was Kevin Winspear, trading as NH Winspear & Co.