SINCE their annual sales last year, a few positive changes have come about for the connections of the Williams-based Noorla Dohne and Barooga Merino and Poll Merino studs.

Until this year Jeremy Genders held his Noorla Dohne ram sale alone in the Williams ram shed on one day in September and the following day the Higham family, Barooga Merino and Poll Merino stud held a Helmsman auction sale on-property.

But with Landmark involved in both sales, discussions between the studs and the local Landmark agents resulted in an agreement that both studs should sell together by the cry auction system on one day in the Williams ram shed.

The decision to do so paid dividends for both studs last week when 23 of the 25 names on the registered buying list made purchases, with some purchasing from both catalogues.

p Noorla Dohne

In the very capable hands of Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus, the first offered on the day were 75 very well-presented rams, all backed by Dohne ASBVs from Noorla Dohnes and 14 of the buyers who registered made purchases during the sale.

By the time the final ram had been knocked down in the Noorla team, 71 of the 75 rams offered had been sold for an average of $1430, which was up by $362 on last year’s result when 72 of 81 offered were sold.

The top price in the Noorla catalogue didn’t come until lot 24 was offered and it attracted a lot of interest, until it became a two-way contest.

Finally it was knocked down at $3900 to Russell Lockyer, Treehaven Farm, Bolgart.

Mr Lockyer, who has been buying from the stud for five years, purchased 11 rams in total from the sale and along with the top-priced sire, purchased two at $3600 and $3200.

The Dohne ASBVs on the top-priced ram were 3.9 WWT, 4.8 YWT, 1 PEMD, 0.1 PFAT, 14.6 YCFW, O.7 YFD, -1.6 YCV and a Dohne Index of 152.7.

The losing bidder on the top ram was Josh Sullivan, JUT Sullivan, Gibson, who has been buying from Noorla for about nine or 10 years and this year went home with 11 rams up to $2400 twice.