EUROPEAN farm machinery manufacturer CLAAS continues to innovate while it pushes to increase its market share in Australia.

The latest news from the company revolves around its ARION 400 Series tractors, due to arrive in Australia in September.

The line-up features six models delivering between 67-104kW (90-140hp), with features and technology normally only found on larger horsepower tractors.

These include optional front suspension, front linkages, automatic differential locking, automatic four-wheel drive and power take-off activation/deactivation, headland management systems and dynamic steering.

CLAAS Tractors group product manager Dave Knowles, said the new series had been completely redesigned from the wheels up.

“Over the past few years, CLAAS has concentrated on modernising its offering in the medium and large horsepower tractors,” he said.

“Now, CLAAS is proving it is an innovative force in the lower horsepower segment by completely redesigning the ARION 400 series.

“With six engine ratings, four cab structures and a range of specifications, ARION 400 can meet every need in the highly competitive 75 to 112kW (100-150hp) segment.”

A distinctive feature of the new models is the award-winning Panoramic cab, which features a continuous windscreen-roof panel.

“The 2.4 cubic metre one-piece windscreen gives the driver a completely new sense of space,” Mr Knowles said.

“There is no crossbeam between the windscreen and the polycarbonate roof panel, giving the driver an unrestricted field of vision.”

This stunning design has won several international accolades, including a SIMA Gold Innovation Award and an iF Design Award.

Alternatively, cabins can be specified with conventional or opening windscreens, glass skylights or a five-pillar cab.

Other options include a single-door or low roof cabins.

With its balanced weight distribution, a long wheel base (2.5m, 8ft) and a short length (4.4 m, 14.5ft), the design of the ARION 400 borrows heavily from the ARION 600/500 and AXION 900/800 series.