 

A flexible approach to on-farm storage

KEN WILSON
13 Jul, 2017 09:48 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Solar power can be employed to run the weighbridge.

Solar power can be employed to run the weighbridge.

Some farmers even install large weight display signs that drivers can see on the weighbridge for quick reference for record-keeping, whether they are in-loading or out-loading.

Some farmers even install large weight display signs that drivers can see on the weighbridge for quick reference for record-keeping, whether they are in-loading or out-loading.

Weighbridges are part and parcel of on-farm storage providing exact information for farmers to improve management decisions.

Weighbridges are part and parcel of on-farm storage providing exact information for farmers to improve management decisions.

ON-FARM storage has being going on since Adam was a boy.

Or perhaps it was Cain and Abel.

The point is, farmers have been storing grain for a long time.

And while WA boasts a world-leading grain storage and handling system, courtesy of farmer co-operative CBH, technology has reached the stage where farmers can build their own CBH-type system on the farm.

The rationale for on-farm storage is fairly obvious, with a grains market that is diametrically opposed to the “old” days.

The free market is providing competition and a diverse range of marketing options which more farmers are employing using flat-bottom aerated silos.

According to Burando Hill general manager Peter Coldwell, whose company distributes Westeel Silos, there is a distinct trend to on-farm storage in WA, as the younger generation of farmers embrace the technological age.

“There’s more grain traders and more farmers wanting to have control over how they manage their grain,” Peter said.

“Typically we’re seeing more farmers buying grain silos with capacities between 75 and 120 tonnes and essentially using them to blend grain.

“I know of some guys with 20 to 30 such silos on their properties giving them the ability to improve their quality before delivering off-farm to buyers and eliminating dockage costs.

“Others want bigger storage capacity, in some cases up to 20,000t, which gives them the same flexibility to blend but also to store longer to take advantage of changing market conditions.

“The big factor for the market is knowing that on-farm storage these days practically mimics the strict quality control you get in CBH receival bins.

“Farmers know that to achieve premium prices they cannot just store grain in open concrete bunkers with a tarp over the top.

“The aeration silos are specifically designed to ensure stored grain is maintained at desired temperature and moisture levels.”

But it’s not only storing grain, it involves the spectrum of logistics required to market the grain.

“We’ve purposely moved to becoming a systems supplier,” Peter said.

“We’ve got the expertise behind what we sell because we’ve got a lot of experience associated with on-farm storage systems.

“We can supply mobile augers to suit storage sizes, weigh bridges and computer management systems for aeration, storage and blending.

“The data collection technology doesn’t stop in the header cab because sophisticated equipment allows you to manage moisture and protein and blend to requirements within a range of parameters that dictates when you want to sell your grain.

“The point we are making is that a lot of logistics can happen on the farm without paying extra costs associated with transport and storage.

“We are finding our customers are saving, conservatively, more than $100 a tonne.”

More information: Michael Kowald on

0487 214 424 or Jono Moss on 0428 647 822.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables