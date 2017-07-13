ON-FARM storage has being going on since Adam was a boy.

Or perhaps it was Cain and Abel.

The point is, farmers have been storing grain for a long time.

And while WA boasts a world-leading grain storage and handling system, courtesy of farmer co-operative CBH, technology has reached the stage where farmers can build their own CBH-type system on the farm.

The rationale for on-farm storage is fairly obvious, with a grains market that is diametrically opposed to the “old” days.

The free market is providing competition and a diverse range of marketing options which more farmers are employing using flat-bottom aerated silos.

According to Burando Hill general manager Peter Coldwell, whose company distributes Westeel Silos, there is a distinct trend to on-farm storage in WA, as the younger generation of farmers embrace the technological age.

“There’s more grain traders and more farmers wanting to have control over how they manage their grain,” Peter said.

“Typically we’re seeing more farmers buying grain silos with capacities between 75 and 120 tonnes and essentially using them to blend grain.

“I know of some guys with 20 to 30 such silos on their properties giving them the ability to improve their quality before delivering off-farm to buyers and eliminating dockage costs.

“Others want bigger storage capacity, in some cases up to 20,000t, which gives them the same flexibility to blend but also to store longer to take advantage of changing market conditions.

“The big factor for the market is knowing that on-farm storage these days practically mimics the strict quality control you get in CBH receival bins.

“Farmers know that to achieve premium prices they cannot just store grain in open concrete bunkers with a tarp over the top.

“The aeration silos are specifically designed to ensure stored grain is maintained at desired temperature and moisture levels.”

But it’s not only storing grain, it involves the spectrum of logistics required to market the grain.