TWELVE months ago, former A & R Engineering employee Daniel Trigwell was the new kid on the block.

Backed by his boss, Albert Vinci, Daniel became principal of the new A & R Machinery dealership, with Kubota as its main franchise.

It was an exciting step for Daniel into a career pathway in the farm mechanisation industry and this week, with an enthusiastic team of employees behind him, he gave a thumbs-up to his maiden year as a machinery dealer.

“It has been a tremendous 12 months for us,” he said.

“It coincided with Kubota’s expanded push into the world market with a wider range of products, which has been a benefit to us.

“We’re holding a special first birthday field day at our premises on Saturday, July 7, and a lot of that Kubota equipment will be on display.”

Kubota is an emerging strength in world markets having made a big statement last year by setting up a major facility in the United States, with a view to increase power segments in its tractor range and ramp up its stationary and marine engine markets.

“I think a lot of people will be genuinely surprised to see the Kubota product, which includes the latest Great Plains seeding gear and drilling equipment,’’ Daniel said.

“There also will be new machines such as the new Z400 zero turn mower series and Kubota’s new T90 lawn tractor series.”

“We’re selling Kubota whipper snippers and ride-on mowers, to tillage and precision seeding implements, spreaders, mulchers and even mouldboards,’’ Daniel said.

“It dovetails completely with what we do at A & R Engineering with our own CustomAg brand of planting and harvesting gear, pasture rollers, harrows, hay forks and quad bike trailers.

“Plus we have the capacity to build to order to meet customers’ specific requirements.

“We have the experienced staff when it comes to servicing and fixing equipment.”

A & R Machinery holds the Bare & Co franchise which carries an extensive range of accessories and Melbourne-based BA Pumps and Sprayers, with products ranging from knapsack sprayers to trailed models up to 2200 litres with a 15 metre (50ft) boom.