 

A & R celebrates debut year in machinery

KEN WILSON
02 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

TWELVE months ago, former A & R Engineering employee Daniel Trigwell was the new kid on the block.

Backed by his boss, Albert Vinci, Daniel became principal of the new A & R Machinery dealership, with Kubota as its main franchise.

It was an exciting step for Daniel into a career pathway in the farm mechanisation industry and this week, with an enthusiastic team of employees behind him, he gave a thumbs-up to his maiden year as a machinery dealer.

“It has been a tremendous 12 months for us,” he said.

“It coincided with Kubota’s expanded push into the world market with a wider range of products, which has been a benefit to us.

“We’re holding a special first birthday field day at our premises on Saturday, July 7, and a lot of that Kubota equipment will be on display.”

Kubota is an emerging strength in world markets having made a big statement last year by setting up a major facility in the United States, with a view to increase power segments in its tractor range and ramp up its stationary and marine engine markets.

“I think a lot of people will be genuinely surprised to see the Kubota product, which includes the latest Great Plains seeding gear and drilling equipment,’’ Daniel said.

“There also will be new machines such as the new Z400 zero turn mower series and Kubota’s new T90 lawn tractor series.”

“We’re selling Kubota whipper snippers and ride-on mowers, to tillage and precision seeding implements, spreaders, mulchers and even mouldboards,’’ Daniel said.

“It dovetails completely with what we do at A & R Engineering with our own CustomAg brand of planting and harvesting gear, pasture rollers, harrows, hay forks and quad bike trailers.

“Plus we have the capacity to build to order to meet customers’ specific requirements.

“We have the experienced staff when it comes to servicing and fixing equipment.”

A & R Machinery holds the Bare & Co franchise which carries an extensive range of accessories and Melbourne-based BA Pumps and Sprayers, with products ranging from knapsack sprayers to trailed models up to 2200 litres with a 15 metre (50ft) boom.

Another franchise is Barrett, which manufactures three-point linkage slashers, post-hole augers, rotary hoes, rippers, rakes, buckets, offset discs and scarifiers.

“We’ll have a few demos going too,” Daniel said.

The new store fronts South West Highway on the south side of the town site and has a sizeable showroom for new product and spare parts with the service shop around the corner at A & R Engineering.

“The Kubota franchise came at a time when we were thinking of new growth,” Daniel said.

“We jumped at the chance when Kubota approached us.

“So we have got plenty of products to offer the wide spectrum of agricultural activities in this area, which includes small broadacre, horticulture, livestock production and viticulture.”

“We are making good inroads into all those markets and we’re definitely here for the long-term as we continue to look to build for the future.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Dr Roger Dawkins please contact me regarding Aboriginal Medical Service Perth. As you had a big
light grey arrow
Farmers like these people have tunnel vision. It has been shown by the Australian Vet
light grey arrow
It seems that farmers like these people have tunnel vision. It has been shown by the Australian
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables