 

A tale of two deep rippers at Mullewa

KEN WILSON
15 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
AgWest Machinery, Geraldton dealer principal Kent Douglas (left) with Mullewa farmers Rob and Ian Kitto discussing attributes of the Ausplow Easitill deep ripper. AgWest are Ausplow dealers in the Mid West.
AgWest Machinery, Geraldton dealer principal Kent Douglas (left) with Mullewa farmers Rob and Ian Kitto discussing attributes of the Ausplow Easitill deep ripper. AgWest are Ausplow dealers in the Mid West.

THERE’S almost irrefutable evidence these days that bigger tractors, boomsprayers, road trains, heavier seeding rigs and chaser bins are causing deeper subsoil compaction.

It has led to a plethora of deep ripper machines on the market, witnessed recently by eight different models demonstrated at a Mullewa field day.

More than 30 years ago, you could deep rip between 25 and 30cm (10-12in) to break up hardpans and gain a significant yield response, typically in barley or wheat.

But bigger machinery is seeing ripping move to depths between 40 and 60cm (16-24in).

Leaving aside issues, such as low soil pH at depth or sodicity, there is plenty of anecdotal and trial evidence that suggests you can expect a crop yield response from going deeper.

But the question of how long the benefit remains before you have to rip again is somewhat of a moot point.

Your residual period will be longer, especially in heavier soils, if you have ripped and then employed a controlled traffic system or if you have mouldboarded and ripped in typical sandplain country.

According to the GRDC, the response to deep ripping can last for many years.

In responsive soils the residual benefit of the ripping in the second year is about half the initial response and declines further over time due to re-compaction by traffic, natural soil settling and cementation and the greater removal of nutrients and water by the previous year’s higher-yielding crop.

So, in essence, deep ripping cannot be regarded as a set-and-forget job.

It’s the reason Mullewa farmers Ian and Rob Kitto own two deep rippers, with a 6m (20ft) Bednar Terraland employed every four years to rip to depths between 600 and 700mm (24-28in) then they come back every two years with a 12.2m (40ft) Ausplow Easitill, operating to a depth of 400mm (16in) to break up surface compaction in the 200-300mm (8-12in) zone.

The obvious wider width means the ability to cover more ground during optimum windows.

The two rippers also play a role in a program to elevate soil pH.

The Terraland can ameliorate the soil (and lime sand) and the Easitill also can assist lime sand movement by breaking up the surface compaction.

Ideally, by keeping soils “open”, they will become more structured and with an elevating soil pH, more responsive.

FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
light grey arrow
Agree that we need to improve opportunity and outcome for our bush kids. We also need to find
light grey arrow
I have one comment to make and that is that while the grillo is good on slopes it has no
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables