IT'S a classic labour of love for Jill Brookes, her dozen staff and her merry band of nearly 50 volunteers.

Jill is the owner and manager of Dardanup Heritage Park, built on 121ha (300ac) property south east of Bunbury and boasting 20 sheds.

It's what is inside the sheds that reveals the labour.

"The Park" boasts the largest collection of heritage items in the Southern Hemisphere, along with some of the best "re-builders" and "restorers" - usually retired cockies enjoying life in what, for them, is the best Men's Shed going.

Along with Jill, who has done a bit of restoring in her time, the staff and volunteers have created a living history of Australian agriculture.

"We like to think it's a bit more than that," Jill said. "It's also educating people about the industrial and social side of the industry because those aspects were integral to life on the land in the early days.

"Everything we exhibit here has a story and those stories need re-telling to provide people with details of that living history we talked about earlier.

"It's so important to keep a good record of our past."

Thankfully Jill is a willing custodian of agriculture's history, having encouraged her late husband Gary to "do something" when he was winding down from running his company Brookes Transport.

"He had a love of dozers and it started from there," Jill said.

The first six years of Gary's "semi-retirement" were spent restoring machinery, from graders, to trucks and tractors.

Then in 1998, Gary and Jill bought a 120ha (300ac) property two blocks down from Brookes Transport.

It initially was a dairy farm and the dairy shed was still standing.

"We built tea rooms around the shed and that was the start," Jill said.

"The first shed was relocated from Bunbury and became known as the Inter Shed, housing International Harvester machinery.

"From there it was just building more sheds to house equipment we mostly bought and restored.

"We officially opened the park in 2003, the year Gary died, and we made sure everything we restored was in working order.