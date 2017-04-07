JOHN Deere dealership group AFGRI Equipment this week expanded its operations with the acquisition of Ratten & Slater, Esperance.

The deal also includes Ratten & Slater branches at Gnowangerup and Albany, effectively giving Afgri 15 branches in WA and the largest network in Australia.

The John Deere dealer network in this State has now been reduced to four, with Ag Implements (six branches) and Harvey Farm Service (two) the only other two remaining in the Wheatbelt.

The other John Deere dealer is Vanderfield in Kununurra.

AFGRI Equipment is the largest John Deere dealership in the southern hemisphere with more than 30 branches in Africa and Australia.

