MACHINERY giant AGCO has added to its house of brands with the purchase of the Lely Group forage division.

The agreement does not include Lely’s dairy division which will continue to operate in its own right as it focuses on its automated and milking robotic systems.

According to Lely Australia country manager Mark Smyth, there will be no changes during the hay season with product lines remaining at current dealers.

“The integration of the two groups is an exciting opportunity as we join forces with one of the world’s largest agricultural machinery companies,” Mr Smyth said.

“AGCO has a strong history of product innovation and invests heavily in research and development which will benefit the products that we’ll be able to offer our dealers and customers.”

AGCO Australia managing director Warwick McCormick said the deal would add to the existing forage products offered under the Massey Ferguson brand in Australia.

“Our dealers and customers will now be able to benefit from one of the best hay and forage product lines in the industry and a very experienced and professional support team,” Mr McCormack said.

He said a new division had been created within AGCO called Green Harvesting which would be dedicated to the hay and forage business and work closely with customers and dealers.

“We will combine our current hay products and resources and integrate them with the Lely division to create a dedicated and experienced team that will offer an unrivalled range of hay gear,” Mr McCormack said.

He said there would be consolidation of product lines, largely based on performance of the product and sales volumes.