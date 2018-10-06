THE adoption of precision technology, arguably, has been on a slow burn for more than a decade.

I say arguably, because there are farmers out there who have wholeheartedly embraced so-called precision agriculture (PA), to the extent of creating wifi networks throughout their farms.

But for the majority, nothing much has changed since yield monitors heralded a new way of analysing and managing crop yields two decades ago.

Thankfully the pace is picking up, probably due to a more tech-savvy generation of farmers taking over management decisions on the farm, linked with strong evidence of the potential to decrease costs and generate more income using PA.

And there is more realisation that PA can be adopted in stages, particularly based on the old adage of crawl before you can walk.

For AGCO Fuse Technologies product manager Angus Hogan, who conducted last week’s ‘Boot Camp’ for WA AGCO dealers at the Muresk Institute, Northam, the message was “there’s something for everybody”.

“Guidance has been the core of PA for many years,” Mr Hogan said.

“But the next big gain will come from data analysis.”

And that can be as big or as small as you like.

An example is AGCO’s TaskDoc which is a PA system for all its products, except Fendt, which is branded VarioDoc

TaskDoc allows remote transfer of data to and from, say a tractor.

It is particularly helpful for planning and recording job tasks which can be done using the office computer.

This has particular benefits for inventory management, gross margin analysis and the improved productivity of unskilled labour.

Once you’ve entered job tasks, the data is sent to the tractor where the operator will access the information on the Display screen.

Knowing the work has been designated as say, ‘South Paddock’, the screen will indicate the distance and direction to the paddock.

Coverage mapping also is inherent in the system with pre-planned boundaries and A-B lines entered from the home computer to be transferred to the tractor.