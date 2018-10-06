THE adoption of precision technology, arguably, has been on a slow burn for more than a decade.
I say arguably, because there are farmers out there who have wholeheartedly embraced so-called precision agriculture (PA), to the extent of creating wifi networks throughout their farms.
But for the majority, nothing much has changed since yield monitors heralded a new way of analysing and managing crop yields two decades ago.
Thankfully the pace is picking up, probably due to a more tech-savvy generation of farmers taking over management decisions on the farm, linked with strong evidence of the potential to decrease costs and generate more income using PA.
And there is more realisation that PA can be adopted in stages, particularly based on the old adage of crawl before you can walk.
For AGCO Fuse Technologies product manager Angus Hogan, who conducted last week’s ‘Boot Camp’ for WA AGCO dealers at the Muresk Institute, Northam, the message was “there’s something for everybody”.
“Guidance has been the core of PA for many years,” Mr Hogan said.
“But the next big gain will come from data analysis.”
And that can be as big or as small as you like.
An example is AGCO’s TaskDoc which is a PA system for all its products, except Fendt, which is branded VarioDoc
TaskDoc allows remote transfer of data to and from, say a tractor.
It is particularly helpful for planning and recording job tasks which can be done using the office computer.
This has particular benefits for inventory management, gross margin analysis and the improved productivity of unskilled labour.
Once you’ve entered job tasks, the data is sent to the tractor where the operator will access the information on the Display screen.
Knowing the work has been designated as say, ‘South Paddock’, the screen will indicate the distance and direction to the paddock.
Coverage mapping also is inherent in the system with pre-planned boundaries and A-B lines entered from the home computer to be transferred to the tractor.
Once the task has been completed, data transfer from the tractor to the home computer will allow immediate analysis of hectares completed, hours worked, fuel used, total product applied etc.
More sophisticated hardware and software updates to the TaskDoc Pro, target agronomic data analyses and if you are blessed to be in an area with a solid signal on your mobile phone, you might like to entertain the thought of entering the world of telematics.
This is what AGCO calls AGCOMMAND – a system for near real-time data transfer, enabling ‘communication’ between the machine, customer and your AGCO machinery dealer.
Because you are dealing with proprietary information, such data transfer can only be done with the permission of the farmer.
Telematics represents a huge leap forward in the business of agriculture.
Time-saving decisions based a real-time data can be crucial to farm gross margins, while having another set of eyes on machine performance can avoid costly downtimes in critical periods such as spraying, spreading, seeding and harvesting.
From a machinery dealer’s point of view, having the ability to access near real-time data from customers’ machines is almost a match made in heaven.
With a telematics network, a dealer can advise a customer of a concern with engine performance readings or an impending service interval.
An overview of such data also means improved service and parts planning.
For the customer, invariably, it should lead to less on-farm service calls.
But, I’ve saved the best for last.
This entire data recording will give you an accurate history to comply with the plethora of occupational health and safety regulations that are posing the greatest ‘resistance’ threat to agriculture.