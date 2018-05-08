 

AGCO reaches million mark with engines

08 May, 2018 04:00 AM
AGCO recently manufactured its one millionth engine at its Finland factory as it celebrates its 75th year in the industry.
AGCO is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its AGCO Power global engine brand this year and coincidentally has produced its one millionth engine in Linnavuori, Nokia, Finland.

More than 70 per cent of AGCO products run with an AGCO Power engine and are featured in a range of Massey Ferguson, Valtra and Fendt machines in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

AGCO Power has been pioneering the development of emission reduction technologies and, in 2008, was the first manufacturer to launch SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology in agricultural machinery.

Today, its engines meet and exceed the latest emission regulations in the European Union and the United States, complying with the Tier 4 emissions standards.

According to AGCO Power vice president (engineering) Helmut Endres, the company already is on track to meet Tier 5 targets.

“Within the EU, new emission regulations will be phased in gradually in 2019 and 2020,” Mr Endres said.

“AGCO Power started its development for this stage a number of years ago in order to be ready for the change.

“High-quality engines have already been tested in cooperation with our customers in the engine laboratory and in different applications.”

AGCO Power started manufacturing engines in Linnavuori 75 years ago.

Later the factory became an important part of Valtra which was then acquired by AGCO in 2004.

Today, AGCO Power manufactures three, four, six and seven-cylinder diesel engines in four plants – in Finland, China, Brazil and Argentina.

Production volumes have reached more than 100,000 engines annually.

