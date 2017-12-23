GOLDACRES is preparing for a big event next year to celebrate 40 years in the spraying industry.

While Torque hears celebrations will be ongoing throughout the year, the big event is called Expo18, scheduled for February 21 and 22 at the company’s headquarters in Ballarat, Victoria.

And the company is encouraging its many Goldacres owners (and potential owners) to attend and test drive its latest self-propelled models.

Goldacres’ enthusiastic WA dealer Greg Baird, AgServe Goomalling, is already onto it, organising a special tour which includes farm visits, a trip through south eastern South Australia to Bordertown then across the border to Halls Gap, a village which is the gateway to the Grampians National Park.

Then it’s on to Ballarat for the two-day expo before visiting Melbourne (staying at the Crown Promenade) and flying out on the Friday at 5.40pm.

The Goldacres event includes ride and drives of the full Crop Cruiser range, the new G4V and trailed models.

There’s also a guided factory tour and displays from suppliers.

According to Mr Baird, this is a great opportunity to talk with Goldacres technicians and learn more about the company’s research and development program.

If you join Team Baird, you’ll also get a hat and shirt.

Contact Greg on 0429 386 550 or email gregb@agserve.com.au

And remember to let him know your shirt sizes for you and your partner.