 

AgServe to go on tour

KEN WILSON
23 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
It's the right time to be servicing self-propelled boomsprayers, or in this case, completing a pre-delivery check of a new Goldacres G6 model. Torque snapped this shot last week at Goldacres dealer AgServe Goomalling as Graham Taylor (left), Toby Perrins and dealer principal Greg Baird stopped briefly to smile for the camera. Though in Toby's case it was more of a quizzical look at Greg. Maybe Gr
It's the right time to be servicing self-propelled boomsprayers, or in this case, completing a pre-delivery check of a new Goldacres G6 model. Torque snapped this shot last week at Goldacres dealer AgServe Goomalling as Graham Taylor (left), Toby Perrins and dealer principal Greg Baird stopped briefly to smile for the camera. Though in Toby's case it was more of a quizzical look at Greg. Maybe Gr

GOLDACRES is preparing for a big event next year to celebrate 40 years in the spraying industry.

While Torque hears celebrations will be ongoing throughout the year, the big event is called Expo18, scheduled for February 21 and 22 at the company’s headquarters in Ballarat, Victoria.

And the company is encouraging its many Goldacres owners (and potential owners) to attend and test drive its latest self-propelled models.

Goldacres’ enthusiastic WA dealer Greg Baird, AgServe Goomalling, is already onto it, organising a special tour which includes farm visits, a trip through south eastern South Australia to Bordertown then across the border to Halls Gap, a village which is the gateway to the Grampians National Park.

Then it’s on to Ballarat for the two-day expo before visiting Melbourne (staying at the Crown Promenade) and flying out on the Friday at 5.40pm.

The Goldacres event includes ride and drives of the full Crop Cruiser range, the new G4V and trailed models.

There’s also a guided factory tour and displays from suppliers.

According to Mr Baird, this is a great opportunity to talk with Goldacres technicians and learn more about the company’s research and development program.

If you join Team Baird, you’ll also get a hat and shirt.

Contact Greg on 0429 386 550 or email gregb@agserve.com.au

And remember to let him know your shirt sizes for you and your partner.

FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
i was 15 years old when I went up to liveringa station in 1961.with j.drakebrockman . the old
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables