AGWEST Machinery’s Geraldton branch is poised to start a major demonstration program throughout the northern and central Wheatbelt with the new Croplands RoGator 1300 self-propelled boomsprayer.

The unit will also carry a 48 metre Pommier aluminium boom, with Norac auto boom height control, which is a standard feature on the Pommier boom.

Branch manager Kent Douglas said the new unit also had some head-turning features which already had triggered sales.

“We have already received considerable enquiry and I think once farmers see this machine in action it may prompt a few to want to upgrade their existing machines,” Mr Douglas said.

“This new model has a lot of new features which are standard, including the new SmartDrive system.”

Such is the interest in this new model, it has prompted industry pundits to declare the 1300C model is arguably only steps away from becoming a fully autonomous vehicle.

When you assess its features, the obvious conclusion is that it is ‘smart’ and ‘logical’.

And Croplands is making a big marketing play on those two features.

Take its trade-marked SmartDrive system, which links the tractor management system and drive functions, so no operator input is needed.

The tractor management system controls engine RPM and hydrostatic drives, and operators who have tractor management systems know how efficient they are at providing the greatest torque curves at the lowest RPM.

Croplands said SmartDrive added to this with even better fuel economy because the operator can match RPM to operating speed.

In fact Croplands claim the 1300C provides on average 24 percent more fuel saving than its B Series predecessor.

SmartDrive also features two-speed cruise control – one for ‘in-paddock’ and the other for ‘end-row turn’ – from its all-wheel traction control with a single-hydrostatic, four-wheel drive system.

Shuttle shift makes changing direction fast and easy.

There’s also a new anti-lock braking system and if the sensors at each wheel motor detect a wheel slipping, it diverts power to the wheels that still have grip to keep the sprayer moving.