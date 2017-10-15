IN the latest of a series of pre-harvest clearing sales, the J & S Hendriks, Muntadgin, sale last week provided good weather, a large crowd and willing bidders, culminating in a successful $30,000 bid for a 15,000L Horwood Bagshaw (HB) triple box airseeder.

The auctioneering task was shared by Landmark regulars Jarrad Hubbard and James Culleton, with Jarrad holding the gavel towards the end of the offering.

The other half of the seeding rig, a 14.6 metre (48 foot) HB floating-hitch scari bar with press wheels, attracted keen attention but failed to meet the reserve.

A good range of tractors were offered, with most interest being focused on a 350 horsepower Ford Versatile 9680 4WD with auto steer which was knocked down for $22,000.

Two JD 4630 tractors were offered, both front wheel assist and both fitted with new turbos and auto steer, selling for $15,000 and $10,500 respectively, while a JD 4640 made $18,500.

A Case International 2388 header with a 10.9m (36ft) Macdon 963 front made $22,000, a Cat 920 loader sold for $14,000, a TPW multi-spreader that holds 6t of urea made $4000.

A big selection of silos were sought after, with a 37t Brereton field bin making $8250, two 55t (2000 bushel) Moylan silos made $6000 and $5750, four Walker 55t silos sold for $2750, $2500, $1750 and $1250, while a final 55t silo made $700.

Three diesel 4WD Toyota LandCruisers were offered, with the two licensed models making $12,750 and $7000, while the third went for $3500.

If you were looking for a truck, there were plenty of options with five to choose from, including a Ford 8000 Louisville 6x4 tipper ($15,000).

Other trucks included a Leyland 350 prime mover ($2250), an International D1710 with 5000 litre fuel tank and pump ($1400), and a venerable KGL Bedford 6x4 with GM motor and a Jetstream 5:1 bin. The Bedford sold for $1400, while the bin made $450 and an old White prime mover which fetched $700.

Ploughs were once an important part of any farmer’s plant, but are no longer in such keen demand, yet two Connor Shea ploughs, both with excellent discs, made good value, with a 36 disc model with tandem hitch making $2250, while a 32 disc model made $1200.