 

Air seeder tops clearing sale at $30,000

PETER LEE
15 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Selling the top priced item at the Hendriks sale were Landmark auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard (centre) and the Landmark team who knocked down a Horwood Bagshaw triple box air seeder for $30,000.
Selling the top priced item at the Hendriks sale were Landmark auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard (centre) and the Landmark team who knocked down a Horwood Bagshaw triple box air seeder for $30,000.

IN the latest of a series of pre-harvest clearing sales, the J & S Hendriks, Muntadgin, sale last week provided good weather, a large crowd and willing bidders, culminating in a successful $30,000 bid for a 15,000L Horwood Bagshaw (HB) triple box airseeder.

The auctioneering task was shared by Landmark regulars Jarrad Hubbard and James Culleton, with Jarrad holding the gavel towards the end of the offering.

The other half of the seeding rig, a 14.6 metre (48 foot) HB floating-hitch scari bar with press wheels, attracted keen attention but failed to meet the reserve.

A good range of tractors were offered, with most interest being focused on a 350 horsepower Ford Versatile 9680 4WD with auto steer which was knocked down for $22,000.

Two JD 4630 tractors were offered, both front wheel assist and both fitted with new turbos and auto steer, selling for $15,000 and $10,500 respectively, while a JD 4640 made $18,500.

A Case International 2388 header with a 10.9m (36ft) Macdon 963 front made $22,000, a Cat 920 loader sold for $14,000, a TPW multi-spreader that holds 6t of urea made $4000.

A big selection of silos were sought after, with a 37t Brereton field bin making $8250, two 55t (2000 bushel) Moylan silos made $6000 and $5750, four Walker 55t silos sold for $2750, $2500, $1750 and $1250, while a final 55t silo made $700.

Three diesel 4WD Toyota LandCruisers were offered, with the two licensed models making $12,750 and $7000, while the third went for $3500.

If you were looking for a truck, there were plenty of options with five to choose from, including a Ford 8000 Louisville 6x4 tipper ($15,000).

Other trucks included a Leyland 350 prime mover ($2250), an International D1710 with 5000 litre fuel tank and pump ($1400), and a venerable KGL Bedford 6x4 with GM motor and a Jetstream 5:1 bin. The Bedford sold for $1400, while the bin made $450 and an old White prime mover which fetched $700.

Ploughs were once an important part of any farmer’s plant, but are no longer in such keen demand, yet two Connor Shea ploughs, both with excellent discs, made good value, with a 36 disc model with tandem hitch making $2250, while a 32 disc model made $1200.

One interesting item was an old road grader, ‘born again’ without cab, motor or front wheels, set up as a toe-along using the tractors hydraulics and which made $5500.

A 36m (120ft) boomspray with a 5000L tank made $5000, a 30m (100ft) boom with 7000L tank fetched $1550, while a tandem axle trailer with Cole HD975 bin made $5500.

A 10.9m (36ft) Macdon 1040 header comb sold for $7200, a set of portable sheep yards made $4400, while one of the more unusual offerings was a cherry picker which made $1000.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables