LEADING European farm machinery manufacturer AMAZONE has released its first UX trailed sprayers equipped with its award-winning AmaSpot spot-spraying technology.

First shown at Agritechnica in 2015, where it was awarded a silver medal for innovation, AmaSpot is now available with the company’s UX5200 and 4200 models.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager (AMAZONE), Craig Hopkins, said the technology could significantly reduce spraying costs and the amount of chemical entering the environment.

“Spot-spraying can slash input costs by up to 80 per cent compared to full-field treatment,” Mr Hopkins said.

“There are also time savings in reducing the number of refills required and thus a substantial increase in the number of hectares that can be treated each day.”

Developed in co-operation with Rometron and Agrotop, the AmaSpot system combines boom-mounted GreenSense infrared sensors and pulse width modulation nozzles.

“GreenSense infrared sensors scan the field surface and differentiate between green plants and bare ground,” Mr Hopkins said.

“The sensors detect chlorophyll, which is the ‘signature’ of green plants.

“Each sensor monitors a 100 centimetre (40 inch) wide band divided into four sectors, which allows extremely accurate application of crop protection products.

“Individual nozzle switching then opens and closes the selected nozzle in a split-second to apply the herbicide exactly at the desired position.

“This combination enables the precise application of herbicides to individual plants, even at forward speeds of up to 20 km/h or at night.”

The pulse width frequency modulation (PWFM) nozzles are controlled by valves with a high frequency range of 50 hertz.

“This high switching speed means the valves can be opened or closed in two milliseconds, while the application rate can be adjusted from 30 to 100 per cent, or turned off or on, in two milliseconds,” Mr Hopkins said.

“If the nozzle is moving quicker than the sprayer, the opening time and thus the application rate is increased for a short time.