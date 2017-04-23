 

Amazone offers Panterra to WA market

KEN WILSON
23 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
CLAAS Harvest Centre salesman Athol Kennedy says the compact but wide-working Amazone Panterra self-propelled boomsprayer has all the features to capture a share of the WA self-propelled market.
CLAAS Harvest Centre (CHC) is hoping to capture a fair share of the WA self-propelled boomsprayer market with its Pantera model.

According to CHC Esperance salesman Athol Kennedy the latest model, designated the 4504-W, will stand up to close scrutiny by farmers assessing SPs, particularly in the growth market of controlled traffic farming (CTF).

The heart of the Pantera 4502 is a six cylinder, water-cooled Deutz engine with a power rating of 168Kw (218Hp).

The inline engine, with turbocharger, is equipped with “intelligent engine management” in ECO mode for minimal fuel consumption and if more power is required, the Power mode is available to obtain maximum power.

Tank capacity is 4700 litres and boom widths range from 24 metres (80ft) to 40m (132ft).

The German-designed hydraulic system also drives the twin piston membrane pumps each delivering 260 litres a minute to ensure that chemical flow to the nozzles is not compromised during times of high demand.

A 500L fresh water tank is standard with optional cleaning lance and retractable 20m (66ft) hose.

The Pantera has a pendulum tandem chassis with individually-sprung wheels, ensuring the motion of the vehicle is not transferred to the spray boom.

Four wheel drive, adjustable track width and height all add to the impressive versatility of this 8.6m (28ft) long chassis, which means tight turns do not compromise boom performance.

There are no mechanically-driven parts and only the hydraulic pumps, including hydrostatic drive pump, are all driven by the engine.

Traction control is a standard feature on the complete Pantera line-up, while hydrostatic drive allows infinitely variable speed selection between zero and 50 kilometres per hour.

The traction control is particularly useful to prevent slipping off tram lines.

The central pendulum adjustment and hydraulic tilt adjustment of the boom provides smooth boom travel even at high speeds and folding is a press button operation before lowering and locking for transport, with a maximum transport speed of 50km/h.

The boom solenoids (Arag – also filter system) are placed in a bank at the rear of the machine for easy access.

Amazone has gone to a great deal of trouble to equip the Pantera with an almost no-fuss boom, which is equipped with the DUS pressure recirculation system, pre-charged lines which allow instant full coverage at boom switch-on, automatic flush, nozzle protection bars, four height sensors and Amaselect-four nozzle bodies, which provide seven selections to suit conditions.

You simply select the parameters on the in-cab controller for automatic on- the-go nozzle droplet size to suit speed and rates.

Amaselect also supplies the system with individual nozzle section control.

With the Amaselect, spraying speed ranges are infinite, depending on nozzle selections, allowing the operator to maintain the optimum spray pattern and deposition at low or high speeds.

The four nozzle bodies come standard with a built-in LED light.

Depending on the nozzle size that is installed into the four-point bodies, the machine is capable of spraying liquid fertiliser at rates of up to 1000L/ha while still maintaining a spraying speed between 10-15km/h.

The machine is exceptionally well balanced and comfortable due to the hydraulic pneumatic suspension.

It also has a turning circle of 4.5m (15ft), and it has a responsive yet very smooth acceleration when driving.

The cab is the same as the cab used on the CLAAS Lexion combine harvesters and the CLAAS forage harvesters.

It is spacious, noticeably uncluttered without complicated controls, provides great visibility and engine noise is very low.

Up to four cameras are optional.

An AmaPilot multi-function joystick operates all boom functions and the direction and speed control of the vehicle.

FarmWeekly
Ken Wilson

Ken Wilson

is Farm Weekly's machinery writer

