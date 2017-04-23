CLAAS Harvest Centre (CHC) is hoping to capture a fair share of the WA self-propelled boomsprayer market with its Pantera model.

According to CHC Esperance salesman Athol Kennedy the latest model, designated the 4504-W, will stand up to close scrutiny by farmers assessing SPs, particularly in the growth market of controlled traffic farming (CTF).

The heart of the Pantera 4502 is a six cylinder, water-cooled Deutz engine with a power rating of 168Kw (218Hp).

The inline engine, with turbocharger, is equipped with “intelligent engine management” in ECO mode for minimal fuel consumption and if more power is required, the Power mode is available to obtain maximum power.

Tank capacity is 4700 litres and boom widths range from 24 metres (80ft) to 40m (132ft).

The German-designed hydraulic system also drives the twin piston membrane pumps each delivering 260 litres a minute to ensure that chemical flow to the nozzles is not compromised during times of high demand.

A 500L fresh water tank is standard with optional cleaning lance and retractable 20m (66ft) hose.

The Pantera has a pendulum tandem chassis with individually-sprung wheels, ensuring the motion of the vehicle is not transferred to the spray boom.

Four wheel drive, adjustable track width and height all add to the impressive versatility of this 8.6m (28ft) long chassis, which means tight turns do not compromise boom performance.

There are no mechanically-driven parts and only the hydraulic pumps, including hydrostatic drive pump, are all driven by the engine.

Traction control is a standard feature on the complete Pantera line-up, while hydrostatic drive allows infinitely variable speed selection between zero and 50 kilometres per hour.

The traction control is particularly useful to prevent slipping off tram lines.

The central pendulum adjustment and hydraulic tilt adjustment of the boom provides smooth boom travel even at high speeds and folding is a press button operation before lowering and locking for transport, with a maximum transport speed of 50km/h.