THE AMAZONE UX01 Super series of trailed sprayers boasts a completely new operating concept, along with innovative boom guidance systems.

Initially offered with tank volumes of 6200, 5200 or 4200 litres and Super-L2 booms, in working widths from 27 to 40 metres (90-130 feet), all models feature a covered underbelly that allows plants to pass smoothly underneath the machine.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager (AMAZONE) Craig Hopkins said one of the most striking features of the UX01 Super was the grey covers on either side of the sprayer.

“Underneath the left-hand cover is the SmartCenter, which hosts the operator station, induction bowl, fill ports and two dust-proof storage compartments,” Mr Hopkis said.

“Under the right-hand cover is an additional 240L lockable storage compartment with removable shelf.

“Both covers swing upwards to allow easy filling and operation.

“An optional LED lighting package mounted underneath the covers allows easy operation at night.”

All operations are controlled using a seven-way pressure tap.

“This allows each function to be easily selected without having to open or close separate circuits,” Mr Hopkis said.

“Once the desired function is selected, the relevant valve for the corresponding circuit opens.

“It also means the fresh water rinse tank can be topped up while the sprayer is being filled.”

The 60L induction bowl is directly underneath the control valves.

According to AMAZONE, its conical shape, centralised aperture and 200L a minute suction capacity ensure quick, trouble-free filling and complete emptying.

An additional mixing nozzle, positioned underneath the suction aperture, prevents blockages when inducting powders or granular products.

The UX01 can also be equipped with the optional Comfort Pack-plus terminal, which provides fully automatic control of agitation intensity, fill-stop function, boom rinsing, line cleaning, tank cleaning and tank-mix dilution.

The touchscreen display allows easy control of all functions even when using gloves.