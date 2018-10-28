AMAZONE has updated its EasyCheck calibration system to enable the lateral spreading pattern of fertiliser to be quickly and easily checked in the paddock.

The technology comprises a set of 16 collection mats and an app that automatically evaluates the results.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager (AMAZONE) Craig Hopkins, said the new purple collection mats provided an ideal contrast to photograph all fertilisers.

“Ongoing testing throughout 2016 and 2017 found black mats were unsuitable for dark-coloured fertilisers,” Mr Hopkin said.

To use EasyCheck, the user places the lightweight rubber mats across four rows at specific distances from the tramline.

The user photographs each mat using a smartphone.

A free app then automatically compares how much fertiliser has been collected on each row and the ratio between each row.

The app automatically suggests a correction to the spreading disc speed of the delivery system on AMAZONE ZA-TS trailed spreaders or to the spreading vane position on its ZA-V or ZA-M mounted spreaders.

Mr Hopkins said the process was considerably quicker than the conventional approach of using plastic trays and then weighing the contents.

“It takes only a few minutes to lay out the mats, do the test spreading, photograph the mats and then calibrate the spreader,” he said.

“The collection mats take up very little space and can be easily transported in the spreader or on the tractor.

“One person can easily carry all 16 mats at once.”

Mr Hopkins also announced the release of AMAZONE’s new FlowCheck monitoring system on all hydraulically-driven ZA-TS mounted spreaders.

Sensors in the hydraulic system constantly monitor flow pressure in the left and right spreading disc motors.

The system detects any change in pressure and sends an alarm to the driver via the operator terminal inside the cabin.

According to Mr Hopkins, FlowCheck adds another yet another layer of precision to spreading operations.