 

Ausplow’s new Multistream

KEN WILSON
18 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Farmer's Centre Esperance salesman Jakke Little (left) and Ausplow general manager Chris Farmer discuss the features of the new auger on the company's Series II Multistream air seeder with liquid capability.
Farmer's Centre Esperance salesman Jakke Little (left) and Ausplow general manager Chris Farmer discuss the features of the new auger on the company's Series II Multistream air seeder with liquid capability.

AUSPLOW debuted its new Series II Multistream at Newdegate and finished the two-day event with a healthy inquiry list.

“A lot of guys who came and saw us will probably order one if the season finishes well,” company general manager Chris Farmer said.

Standout improvements include a stainless steel auger with poly flighting, which was a purpose design to greatly reduce or eliminate grain damage along with quiet running.

Enhancements also have been made to the safety ladder, step-over and walkway with the option for a range of light kits.

The pump station has been enclosed and is ergonomically positioned for ease of access and servicing.

It can be retro-fitted to existing Multistream models to convert to liquid or a granular-liquid mix.

Another interesting option is a ProTrakker hitch with electrics supplied by Burando Hill.

In tow-between configuration, the hitch attaches to the DBS for RTK guidance side-furrow sowing.

And all hydraulic lines are laid out on ‘cable trays’ running the length of the Multistream.

“All our poly tanks easily convert from granular to liquid and there’s a lot of flexibility in product splits,” Chris said.

The Multistream is available with capacities from 6000 litres to 28,000L.

Interestingly, when it was first released in 2001, it was the world’s first air seeder with liquid capacity.

Today it’s a standard feature on most air seeders sold throughout Australia.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables