AUSPLOW debuted its new Series II Multistream at Newdegate and finished the two-day event with a healthy inquiry list.

“A lot of guys who came and saw us will probably order one if the season finishes well,” company general manager Chris Farmer said.

Standout improvements include a stainless steel auger with poly flighting, which was a purpose design to greatly reduce or eliminate grain damage along with quiet running.

Enhancements also have been made to the safety ladder, step-over and walkway with the option for a range of light kits.

The pump station has been enclosed and is ergonomically positioned for ease of access and servicing.

It can be retro-fitted to existing Multistream models to convert to liquid or a granular-liquid mix.

Another interesting option is a ProTrakker hitch with electrics supplied by Burando Hill.

In tow-between configuration, the hitch attaches to the DBS for RTK guidance side-furrow sowing.

And all hydraulic lines are laid out on ‘cable trays’ running the length of the Multistream.

“All our poly tanks easily convert from granular to liquid and there’s a lot of flexibility in product splits,” Chris said.

The Multistream is available with capacities from 6000 litres to 28,000L.

Interestingly, when it was first released in 2001, it was the world’s first air seeder with liquid capacity.

Today it’s a standard feature on most air seeders sold throughout Australia.