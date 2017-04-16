BEES to a honeypot, was the thought seeing the large crowd of collectors gathered to fossick through the roughly 1000 items for sale at the Primaries sale held at Paynedale last Saturday.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” came to mind, with periods of intense competition on certain items, with age a major factor in determining the value, or so it seemed to this reporter with little knowledge of the antique industry.

Buyers travelled long distances to be present, with one multiple lot buyer coming from Mt Barker.

The ladies had a real day out and competed vigorously on their chosen items, leaving no doubt of their intentions with each bid.

One of the higher-priced household items sought after, were the three glass washboards sold for $265.

Beauty is said to be in the eye of the beholder and so it seemed with the 65-year-old child’s trike that was finally knocked down at $200 to be among the higher individual prices.

A large illustrated bible, printed in 1901 and with fancy brass-type edging and clasps was another popular item that attracted numerous bidders until selling for $260.

One complicated-looking outfit deemed to be a knife cleaner was one of the higher prices achieved when it sold at $200.

Old balance scales also were keenly sought, with three selling for $140, $140 and $80 respectively, while a set of crockery with gold line made $130.

Various other kitchen utensils sold well, including a tray and teapot making $55.

A porcelain bowl was cheap at $5, but fared better than the next item, a porcelain bed pan that no one seemed to need.

Later an old hospital enema kit, bringing back unpleasant memories to most of us older folk, also failed to enthuse bidders as well, failing to attract a bid.

Old irons, some to be filled with coals, sold well, topping at $100, with a small set of bellows that could be useful to fan up the coals, also making $100.

Next up came a group of six flat irons I remember grandma using. They sold for $210 and possibly would make useful door stops.