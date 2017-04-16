BEES to a honeypot, was the thought seeing the large crowd of collectors gathered to fossick through the roughly 1000 items for sale at the Primaries sale held at Paynedale last Saturday.
“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” came to mind, with periods of intense competition on certain items, with age a major factor in determining the value, or so it seemed to this reporter with little knowledge of the antique industry.
Buyers travelled long distances to be present, with one multiple lot buyer coming from Mt Barker.
The ladies had a real day out and competed vigorously on their chosen items, leaving no doubt of their intentions with each bid.
One of the higher-priced household items sought after, were the three glass washboards sold for $265.
Beauty is said to be in the eye of the beholder and so it seemed with the 65-year-old child’s trike that was finally knocked down at $200 to be among the higher individual prices.
A large illustrated bible, printed in 1901 and with fancy brass-type edging and clasps was another popular item that attracted numerous bidders until selling for $260.
One complicated-looking outfit deemed to be a knife cleaner was one of the higher prices achieved when it sold at $200.
Old balance scales also were keenly sought, with three selling for $140, $140 and $80 respectively, while a set of crockery with gold line made $130.
Various other kitchen utensils sold well, including a tray and teapot making $55.
A porcelain bowl was cheap at $5, but fared better than the next item, a porcelain bed pan that no one seemed to need.
Later an old hospital enema kit, bringing back unpleasant memories to most of us older folk, also failed to enthuse bidders as well, failing to attract a bid.
Old irons, some to be filled with coals, sold well, topping at $100, with a small set of bellows that could be useful to fan up the coals, also making $100.
Next up came a group of six flat irons I remember grandma using. They sold for $210 and possibly would make useful door stops.
An old sulky lamp sold for $45 early in the sale, followed by a hurricane lamp that made $30.
A ship’s bell cast in 1911 was one of the many authentic items and bidders pushed it to $210.
A number of brass and copper items and utensils sold well with a brass bell making $180, while a brass ornament sold for $80.
Brass model aeroplanes were solid and made to $140.
Another of grandma’s useful machines was the hand-operated Singer sewing machine, complete with a reel of cotton, that seemed good buying at $50.
Copper cookware saw a fry pan sell for $35, with a large roasting pan making the same amount.
One old lamp certainly piqued interest, finally selling for $300, before the shaving set sold for $310, after auctioneer, Neil Foale was corrected for being politically incorrect by calling it a man’s shaving kit.
Only seen in old books, two long-handled coal bed warmers, claimed to be for double and single beds sold for $35.
A tobacco tin with a small snuff tin, sold for $45 and $35 respectively and several trumpets and hunting horns sold with the best making $150.
Rarely seen, a morse code set in a case, sold well to make $270 with a lantern selling at $80.
The next shed contained more of the old farming implements, with an early high seller being old heavy scales, selling for $530 after a long bidding competition.
Various scythes and sickles sold from $10 for a very small one to $110 for one that few people would care to use these days.