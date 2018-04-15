AFTER nearly 10 years of prototype testing Belarus is ready to launch a diesel-electric power train for its tractors.

It was in 2009 at the German Agritechnica Show that Belarus unveiled a 3023 prototype – a tractor with a 220 kilowatt (164 horsepower) diesel engine, a 172kW (230hp) generator, a diesel-electric drive train and an electrically-driven front PTO.

And although the use of diesel-electric power trains was not a new concept – they have been used for decades in trains and mining vehicles – the Belarus concept was a world first for agriculture.

The 3023 is still a major project for Belarus.

The tractor is powered by a Stage 3/Tier 3-compliant Deutz engine, making it only available in less-emissionised countries such as Australia.

For places such as Europe or North America, Belarus is looking into various engine options, which will meet emissions standards.

These include Caterpillar, which it already uses in its high horsepower tractors and options from Mercedes and Cummins.

On average, the manufacturer said its electric transmission offered up to 15 per cent fuel savings during cultivation operations and up to 30pc for transport applications.

Surprisingly, the biggest drive for the manufacturer to develop such a transmission was reliability – it’s claimed to have a maintenance-free life span of at least 30,000 hours.

Industry talk says Belarus will have an electric transmission available for its 224kW (300hp) and 261kW (350hp) models, the 3023 and 3623 respectively.

Essentially the powershift gearbox in each model has been replaced with an electric generator and a brushless motor.

The tractor’s engine is mated to the electric generator which then powers an electric motor to drive the tractor’s transaxle.

Apart from two gears offering high and low ranges (0 to 20 kilometres an hour and 0 to 50km/h), everything else remains the same, including the final drives and hydraulics.

Like a hydro-mechanical continuously variable transmission (CVT), this stepless system affords the operator seamless control over travel speeds, using a lever or a pedal.