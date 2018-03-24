 

Boekeman 50th anniversary sale was a delight for farmers and tinkerers

KEN WILSON
24 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Sundry lots attracted a lot of interest and they proved a delight for farmers looking for odd parts, and tinkerers aiming to re-build machinery.
LAST week, Boekeman Machinery, Northam, held a surplus sale as part of its 50th year anniversary celebrations.

It attracted more than 250 people, with 160 registered bidders and Landmark auctioneer Grant Lupton ensured a complete clearance of the more than 190 lots.

Boekeman Machinery staff were never expecting big prices for equipment, parts and sundries that had become surplus to requirements, but the sale proved a delight for farmers looking for odd parts, and tinkerers aiming to re-build machinery.

There were plenty of bargains in the mix with several lots boasting “new” or “as-new” descriptions.

Top price was gained for a 2002 Case IH PTX600 13.3 metre (44 foot) cultivator, which attracted a winning bid of $23,000.

These bars were sold by CNH when the company took over Flexi-Coil and re-badged the bar for sale under the New Holland and Case IH liveries.

Second top price was paid for a 1996 Marshall Multispread 880T hydraulic drive which reached $21,500, while another Marshall model, a 2002 PTO-driven 825T, attracted $9500.

A Case IH 2388 header (3500 separator hours and 4000 engine hrs) reached a winning bid of $18,000.

It came with a 19.9m (36ft) draper front and trailer.

That price was nearly reached when a Ranger LG wheeled loader, with a new Cummins motor (590hrs), was snapped up after spirited bidding for $17,000.

An adjoining licensed 2002 Toyota forklift (3100hrs) with diesel side-shift held firm values going at $13,500.

A 2006 18.2m (60ft) Morris Concept Contour 2000 seeding bar, with air kit and press wheels, sold for $16,000.

A Morris 7240 tow-behind three bin air seeder with a 800 litre small seeds box, made $8500.

Other tillage and seeding equipment to sell included a 8.4m (28ft) 1996 Case IH 4300 bar for $3000 and a Flexi-Coil 1330 air seeder ($3000).

A Hardi Navigator 5030 trailed boomsprayer went for $6000

Six vehicles were offered, with a Toyota Hilux 30TD (274,000 kilometres) making $10,000.

Other prices included $8600 for a Toyota Prado V6 (273,000km); $7000 for a 1995 Toyota HZJ tray top ute (382,000km); $6000 for a 2009 Ford Ranger Ghia AWD (368,000km) and $4250 for a 2004 Nissan Navara turbo dual cab (210,000km).

The sundries line saw the emergence of bidders looking for anything that might be put to good use on the farm.

Two Marshall spinner discs went for $6000 while a new PTO-operated Case IH 150 centimetre (60 inch) side discharge mower deck was bundled into a ute after the new owner paid $450.

Some obviously had read the sale description in Farm Weekly, with 47 Agmaster 16 millimetre points and six boot holders were considered a bargain at $2300.

Five Ezee-On 250 kilogram breakout twin spring tine assemblies on one pallet attracted a winning bid of $1050 and the next lot saw six identical assemblies sold for $1200.

A box of Stiletto points (about 42) sold for $2000; a box of 70mm-wide rubber press wheel tyres (no rims) to suit a DBS went for $1400, while a crate of “genuine” bits and pieces met spirited bidding to reach $1400.

One farmer was after one of three Hilux well bodies after his Hilux had “been dinged”.

He picked up a new one for $400 – the other two sold for $250 and $155 respectively.

A range of air seeder and hydraulic hoses were offered and snapped up for between $20 and $800.

If you were planning to upgrade your bar, it only took a $200 bid to take away 15 Simplicity risers and heads.

A random Flexi-Coil air seeder unload auger caught some serious bidding before going at $2700.

You didn’t need much if you needed a new windscreen to suit a Case IH 88 Series header ($50) and a feeder gearbox to suit a Case IH 7010 or 8010 was snapped up for $500.

Three rotors to suit Case IH headers all left the property, selling for $650 (8010 model), $200 (2388) and $400 (2388), while a new sieve (still in wrapping) to suit a Case IH 7120 header went for $100 and a new upper sieve was claimed for $300.

Toolboxes and cabinets also found favour with bidders with prices ranging between $40 and $300.

FarmWeekly

