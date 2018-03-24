LAST week, Boekeman Machinery, Northam, held a surplus sale as part of its 50th year anniversary celebrations.

It attracted more than 250 people, with 160 registered bidders and Landmark auctioneer Grant Lupton ensured a complete clearance of the more than 190 lots.

Boekeman Machinery staff were never expecting big prices for equipment, parts and sundries that had become surplus to requirements, but the sale proved a delight for farmers looking for odd parts, and tinkerers aiming to re-build machinery.

There were plenty of bargains in the mix with several lots boasting “new” or “as-new” descriptions.

Top price was gained for a 2002 Case IH PTX600 13.3 metre (44 foot) cultivator, which attracted a winning bid of $23,000.

These bars were sold by CNH when the company took over Flexi-Coil and re-badged the bar for sale under the New Holland and Case IH liveries.

Second top price was paid for a 1996 Marshall Multispread 880T hydraulic drive which reached $21,500, while another Marshall model, a 2002 PTO-driven 825T, attracted $9500.

A Case IH 2388 header (3500 separator hours and 4000 engine hrs) reached a winning bid of $18,000.

It came with a 19.9m (36ft) draper front and trailer.

That price was nearly reached when a Ranger LG wheeled loader, with a new Cummins motor (590hrs), was snapped up after spirited bidding for $17,000.

An adjoining licensed 2002 Toyota forklift (3100hrs) with diesel side-shift held firm values going at $13,500.

A 2006 18.2m (60ft) Morris Concept Contour 2000 seeding bar, with air kit and press wheels, sold for $16,000.

A Morris 7240 tow-behind three bin air seeder with a 800 litre small seeds box, made $8500.

Other tillage and seeding equipment to sell included a 8.4m (28ft) 1996 Case IH 4300 bar for $3000 and a Flexi-Coil 1330 air seeder ($3000).

A Hardi Navigator 5030 trailed boomsprayer went for $6000

Six vehicles were offered, with a Toyota Hilux 30TD (274,000 kilometres) making $10,000.