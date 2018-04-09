THE opportunity to try out new self-propelled boomsprayers was like the proverbial bees to the honey pot on a Woogenellup family property recently.

Trevor Pieper and his sons Craig and Dylan kindly donated a paddock for the progressive Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) group’s Ride and Drive Spray Day with the group asking Torque if it was possible to give the day a plug.

Happy to oblige.

Seven new SP models were available for farmers to test and while they waited for a turn, they had the opportunity to check out the Rocks Gone Depth Charger deep ripper.

According to one of the organisers, Mal Thomson, South Stirlings, the event was an opportunity for farmers to make their own comparisons, particularly those in the market to buy.

“It was a rare opportunity to take each machine for a test drive, to assess the ride, comfort, vision and many other factors which are difficult to assess on the showroom floor,” Mal said.

“We had a great response from dealers and company representatives who set up the machines.”

The models included a Miller Nitro and a HARDI Rubicon 9000 (McIntosh & Son); Croplands RoGator (C & C Machinery); John Deere R4045 (AFGRI Equipment); Case IH Patriot and Goldacres G6 (Farmers Centre 1978) and Condor Endurance (Agrifac).

With all these events held by an enthusiastic band of volunteers, there are always people to thank and because they’re all Torque readers, here’s the list of bouquets:

p Mal Thompson and the SCF east committee for organising the event.

p AFGRI, Croplands, Farmers Centre 1978 Albany and Agrifac.

p Tim Pannell for hauling the Depth Charger to the event for a demo and trial work.

p C and C Machinery for providing a Fendt 1042 tractor to pull the Depth Charger.

p SCF member Anthony Hall, who displayed his seed and fertiliser Trailer called “The Wildcard”, which he designed.

p And Elders, which supplied the barbecue for the field night.

This is the second major machinery event held by SCF (the first was a tractor ride and drive) and Mal thinks there could be similar events held in the future.

But that’s for another time and, maybe, other organiser.