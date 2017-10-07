 

Bourgault claims top award

07 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Bourgault Australia operations manager Denis Dorval (left) with Henty Machinery Field Days judge Mark Bowyer, on the award-winning Bourgault 3420 PHD Paralink Hoe Drill.
Bourgault Australia operations manager Denis Dorval (left) with Henty Machinery Field Days judge Mark Bowyer, on the award-winning Bourgault 3420 PHD Paralink Hoe Drill.

CANADIAN manufacturer Bourgault’s new seeding bar was named ‘Machine of the Year’ by organisers of the Henty Machinery Field Days, held in New South Wales recently.

Judges said a big feature of the 24 metre (80 feet)-wide 3420 PHD Paralink Hoe Drill was the ability to fold to a transport width of 5.4m (18ft) within minutes.

The Coolamon All Rounder chaser bin was given a ‘Highly commended’ award by the judges, who assessed 18 machines and equipment.

Judging criteria included the machine’s purpose and suitability, scope of application, construction (durability and design), ease of maintenance and service, ease of operation and adjustment, availability of parts and overall value for money.

Last year, the award was won by the flexible sheep handling system, Back Up Charlie, entered by Urana, NSW farmers Charlie and Tana Webb.

Judge Mark Bowyer said the 3420’s folding mechanism was quite complex.

“For a big machine like that it takes a lot of engineering,’’ Mr Bowyer said.

“There has been several prototypes tested in Canada and we were impressed with the overall quality of the machine.

“A computer in the tractor sets out the sequence of the fold mechanism to make it fail-safe.

“For a machine that is 80 foot (24m) wide, it folds up quite narrowly and the rear wheels have steering allowing it to track along nicely on the turns.’’

Mr Bowyer expected the hoe drill to have applications in broadacre cropping areas of WA and northern NSW.

The machine was originally debuted to the North American market in 2015, with units up to 30m (100ft)-wide.

Bourgault NSW territory manager Jonathon McKenzie said the key feature of the 3420 was the ‘Transfold’ mechanism, giving a 5.4m transport width.

He said there were few manufacturers in Australia offering drills on such a large scale, with most of them being end-tow units.

“This means it takes hours to get them ready for transport, whereas the 3420 can be folded and unfolded in less than four minutes,’’ Mr McKenzie said.

“Since we showcased the 3420 to dealers in June, there has been a lot of interest created with customers as well, and we have been doing a lot of

quoting.’’

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables