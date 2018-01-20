“BREDAL is back.”

Those were the first words uttered by Burando Hill managing director Peter Coldwell when he spoke with Torque last week.

He was, of course, referring to the Danish-made Bredal fertiliser spreaders, which have captured a healthy share of the Australian spreader market, mainly through the efforts of York importer Jorn Ib.

Last year Jorn retired from the industry selling his business to Ben Nichols, Gunnedah, New South Wales.

And last week, Ben signed a deal with Burando Hill appointing the company as WA distributors.

An elated Peter said stock was available immediately from Burando’s Katanning and Geraldton branches.

“We’re also in the process of appointing a specialist sales and service representative to ensure we meet customer expectations,” Peter said.

Ben, who comes from a farming background, has worked at machinery dealerships and finally as a consultant and farm manager.

It was in this role he ordered a Bredal spreader and promoted the model to several other farmers, leading Jorn to offer him a position as sales and support in NSW for Bredal spreaders.

In WA, Ben has been busy scoping a distribution and service network and after speaking with Burando Hill director Simon Hill, decided to appoint the company WA distributors.

Burando Hill will also sell Bredal spreaders at its Wangaratta branch in Victoria.

According to Ben, Burando Hill shares his ethos in providing farmers with top products and after sales service.

“I know as a farmer the importance of parts back-up and service and I want to ensure our customers have the best,” he said.

“It’s a quality product and I want to provide quality service.”

p More information: Call Burando Hill Katanning on 9821 4422, the Geraldton team on 9964 7822 and the

Wangaratta, Victoria, team on 0458 214 422.