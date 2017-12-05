LOGISTICS is just as important as productivity when it comes to major farm operations.

Take harvesting as an example.

Beaumont farmer Simon Tiller oversees a 14,000 hectare program which obviously commands a lot of attention in terms of staff and machines.

But this year his starting line-up saw only four headers in action (two each for barley and canola) serviced by four chaser bins and five road trains, carting to the nearby CBH Beaumont bin.

His purposeful decision saw him trade in six headers and employ four Case-IH 9240 models, with 12.2 metre (40ft) fronts, bought from Farmers Centre, Esperance.

“I wanted larger capacity machines that were easy to operate with less maintenance,” Mr Tiller said.

“We’re cutting at half beer-can height so we’re putting a lot of straw through the machine and cutting it.

“And while it doubled my capital costs from what I paid 10 years ago, the machines will double my productivity.”

Last year Mr Tiller put 35,000 tonnes of wheat, barley and canola in the bin using six headers and he’s confident of doing that with four headers this time around.

“The key is to achieve an average 400ha a day operating under 70 per cent engine load so you’re not thrashing the machine and causing maintenance problems,” he said.

That’s not a problem with the 9240s which have a 15.9 litre Case-IH FPT engine developing maximum power of 466 kilowatt (625 horsepower), including a power boost of 56kW (75hp).

Operating under 70pc load still gives you plenty of ‘horses’ to play around with.

And that can be achieved with inexperienced header drivers, which was a consideration when Mr Tiller started assessing his harvest machinery needs.

“That wasn’t always the case because when we had six headers we had some good operators, who were pro-active and pushed for productivity,” he said.

“But these latest headers, to a large extent, compensate for that old intuition because of the new technology built into them.

“There’s more tech info for management decisions to suit crop conditions and we can see on-the-go readings of grain losses and admixtures in canola that can be adjusted.