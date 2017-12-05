LOGISTICS is just as important as productivity when it comes to major farm operations.
Take harvesting as an example.
Beaumont farmer Simon Tiller oversees a 14,000 hectare program which obviously commands a lot of attention in terms of staff and machines.
But this year his starting line-up saw only four headers in action (two each for barley and canola) serviced by four chaser bins and five road trains, carting to the nearby CBH Beaumont bin.
His purposeful decision saw him trade in six headers and employ four Case-IH 9240 models, with 12.2 metre (40ft) fronts, bought from Farmers Centre, Esperance.
“I wanted larger capacity machines that were easy to operate with less maintenance,” Mr Tiller said.
“We’re cutting at half beer-can height so we’re putting a lot of straw through the machine and cutting it.
“And while it doubled my capital costs from what I paid 10 years ago, the machines will double my productivity.”
Last year Mr Tiller put 35,000 tonnes of wheat, barley and canola in the bin using six headers and he’s confident of doing that with four headers this time around.
“The key is to achieve an average 400ha a day operating under 70 per cent engine load so you’re not thrashing the machine and causing maintenance problems,” he said.
That’s not a problem with the 9240s which have a 15.9 litre Case-IH FPT engine developing maximum power of 466 kilowatt (625 horsepower), including a power boost of 56kW (75hp).
Operating under 70pc load still gives you plenty of ‘horses’ to play around with.
And that can be achieved with inexperienced header drivers, which was a consideration when Mr Tiller started assessing his harvest machinery needs.
“That wasn’t always the case because when we had six headers we had some good operators, who were pro-active and pushed for productivity,” he said.
“But these latest headers, to a large extent, compensate for that old intuition because of the new technology built into them.
“There’s more tech info for management decisions to suit crop conditions and we can see on-the-go readings of grain losses and admixtures in canola that can be adjusted.
“Changing concaves, for example, is not a hassle whereas before it would take the best part of four and a half hours.
“So far the samples have been as good as we’ve previously had, but the big thing is we’re getting between 2pc and 5pc less loss out the back, which is a big improvement on the previous headers.”
(Case IH claims the larger total sieve area of 6.5m2, with self-levelling capability and a hydraulic-driven Cross-Flow fan, ensures more grain finishes in the grain tank).
Mr Tiller aims for 10 rotor hours a day with the headers, typically starting at 10.30am and finishing at 8.30pm.
“We’re smack on with moisture and managing the trucks,” he said.
“The seed is drier at 6pm with the sea breeze so trucks can cart dry grain to the bin when it opens.”
Commenting on the extended 10.4m (34ft) unloading auger and hydraulic chute, Mr Tiller said it was easier for inexperienced chaser drivers.
“It’s safer and less stressful,” he said.
Weather permitting, a good run will see logistics ratchet up.
“We’ll just be keeping up with the trucks,” Mr Tiller said.
“These class nine headers will fill the bin (14,400 litres) in 14-15 minutes so everything has got to be working.
“One breakdown can ruin the whole system which is why it’s important to have headers that are reliable, it’s so important.”
Mr Tiller also rates Farmers Centre highly for the back-up service.
“It’s one of the main reasons I switched to Case-IH,” he said.
“The dealership is a family business and they have the right attitude to helping their customers.”
According to Case-IH, a new yield monitor has been installed in its 240 series headers to provide more accurate yield readings, even for operators that don’t calibrate their yield monitor as often as they should.
And apart from its cleaning system, it has designed a residue management system to handle tough residue associated with new crop genetics.
A new standard chopper, with only 24 blades, gives the same chop quality as the previous 28-blade design, and features new blade cast mounting lugs for improved blade retention.
Enhancements to the fixed chopper counter knives ensure the knives can be engaged or retracted with ease, and reduce the amount of material accumulating on the knife bar, between the knife and slot and at the bottom of the pan.
New sieve and windrow rubber curtains further improve the flow of material through the combine, and copper shift-spline enhancements help enable full tooth engagement.