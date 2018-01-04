 

Case IH autonomous concept tractor wins design award

SHARON O'KEEFFE
04 Jan, 2018 09:34 AM
The Case IH autonomous concept tractor on display at Gunnedah's AgQuip in 2017
TRACTORS and art rarely share the same stage, however an award winning robotic tractor has managed to merge technological innovation with futuristic design.

Recently the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press, announced the Case IH autonomous concept tractor a winner of the prestigious Good Design Award.

The award recognises the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world.

Based on the current Case IH Magnum row crop tractor, the Case IH autonomous concept tractor was designed by CNH Industrial.

It was the world’s first high horsepower, cabless autonomous concept tractor.

Andreas Klauser, brand president, Case IH said the concept’s design was focused on both form and function, re-imagining the tractor for a future autonomous era by eliminating the traditional operator cab.

“This award marks a satisfying conclusion to the celebration of our 175 th anniversary,” he said.

“The autonomous concept tractor is perhaps the best illustration of how we are living up to the anniversary’s tagline – Celebrating the Past by Looking Toward the Future.”

Mr Klauser said the concept tractor had toured the world, since the unveiling.

“Over the past year, we have used this concept tractor as a way to kick off a dialog with our customers as to what the future of farming will look like in five or ten years’ time,” he said.

“From talking to customers in different countries, we see that for the near term, they want to have the flexibility of still having a cab on the tractor.

“This is the direction we are taking because we want our customers to feel comfortable as they begin to delegate more tasks to the machines themselves.”

Mr Klauser said the concept program had flow on benefits to current models.

“We have already begun to see some of the applications of this concept study being applied in our current lineup,” he said.

Mr Klauser said the headland turning software which runs the product AccuTurn was developed through the autonomous concept tractor program.

FarmWeekly

