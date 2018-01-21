WITH harvest wrapped up in many farming regions throughout the nation’s grain belt, Case IH this week announced it is marking the 40th anniversary of the Axial-Flow combine harvester and the single-rotor technology that revolutionised the industry.

Introduced in 1977, these combines were a departure from the traditional straw walker design, in that threshing and separation was performed by a rotor.

The rotary design from International Harvester was the first of its kind to be mass-produced and represented a giant step forward for farmers, with an increase in capacity translating to a significant boost in productivity.

Case IH product manager Tim Slater said in today’s market, Case IH offered a broad model range to suit any operation, with the efficiency and reliability of the Axial-Flow among the qualities valued most by customers.

“The Axial-Flow turned 40 last year and the technology has definitely evolved in that time, but the core design principles are still important today,” he said.

“The Axial-Flow has less drive components than anything else on the market and this ‘simplicity in design’ enhances the machine’s reliability in all conditions.”

In terms of improvements in harvesting efficiency over the years, Mr Slater pointed to increases in horsepower from 127 kilowatts (170 horsepower) in the original 1460 combine to a maximum of 466kW (625hp) in today’s 9240, along with a number of industry-leading features along the way.

The evolution of the Axial-Flow combine has also been marked by the inclusion of a feeder reverser in 1986 to a rotor reverser in 2003.

Cleaning systems have also evolved with a self-levelling cleaning system with hydraulic cleaning fan drive on the 240 Series, and a cross-flow cleaning system on the 140 Series, in order to maintain performance when the combines are harvesting on slopes.

Clean-out doors have also improved farmers’ ability to clean down their machines between crop types or at the end of the season.