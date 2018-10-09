 

Case IH offers a new harvester option

09 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
The 6130 Axial-Flow Combine is now available in Australia.
CASE IH has announced a new model combine harvester available for this harvest.

Designated the 6130 Axial-Flow, the company claims power efficiency and responsiveness are hallmarks of the 130 Series, with the 6130 suited to a range of applications within the local market.

“These combines are ideal for operators looking to replace earlier model Axial-Flow combines or the smaller owner/operator or contractor looking for a cost-effective, efficient harvester,” said Case IH product manager (hay and harvest) Tim Slater.

The 6130 has a Tier 3 engine rated at 240 kilowatts (322 horsepower) with a boost to 285kW (382hp).

This is linked to a two-speed hydro transmission allowing for a maximum harvest speed of 13.5km/h, fixed cleaning system and a large grain tank (300 bushells).

Features include:

p Deluxe cab with automatic temperature control.

p A-Post instrument cluster with automatic crop settings.

p AFS Pro 700 display with yield and moisture mapping.

p AccuGuide complete with HP/XP receiver and Nav Controller.

p Six roof lights (four HID, two Halogen), under shield lights and two beacons.

p Lateral tilt feeder, single-speed with 21-spline header coupler.

p ‘Ride Control’ accumulator.

p Standard elevators with yield and moisture sensor.

p Unloading auger base tube 6.4m for extended wear.

p Straw chopper (fixed blade) and dual disc straw spreaders.

“Our Axial-Flow combine range has been improving harvest quality and productivity and maximising operator comfort for more than 40 years,” Mr Slater said.

“The 6130 lives up to these high standards, with no combine simpler to operate, or more efficient around the paddock, regardless of the crop, field condition, or farm size.”

