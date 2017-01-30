CASE IH is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, marking a remarkable association with agriculture world-wide.
The company was founded by Jerome Increase Case in Racine, Wisconsin.
It was there, on the shores of the Root River, that founder Mr Case established the Racine Threshing Machine Works to produce a revolutionary machine to speed up the separation of grain after harvest.
"I find it amazing to see just how far the farming industry and our company have come during the last 175 years," Case IH brand president Andreas Klauser, said.
"The common theme which has always guided our innovative approach is to provide customers with ever-improving technologies that enable them to farm more efficiently and profitably.
"Mr Case began this tradition having worked extensively with farm equipment before he started his own business and it became his lifelong passion.
"He believed that every piece of equipment manufactured by his company must deliver on the brand promise and he saw to that personally.
"There is a famous account of him travelling to another State to investigate a product issue, even when he was well into his latter years.
"Those principles continue to inspire and guide us today."
The company's beginnings were closely linked with those of the American economy, as American pioneers moved west and new farms were established there to feed the growing population centres in the East.
In 1869, Case went on to manufacture the first steam engine tractor which, though wheeled-mounted, was drawn by horses and used only to power other machines.
In 1876, Case built the first self-propelled traction steam engine. As steam engines quickly replaced horses for threshing, the J.I. Case Threshing Machine Company became the world's largest producer of steam engines by 1886.
In 1902, five companies merged to form the International Harvester Company in Chicago, the deal being brokered, personally, by J.P. Morgan, the American banker who dominated corporate finance and industrial consolidation at the time.
The company produced its first combine harvester in 1915, and in 1923, introduced the Farmall, the world's first row-crop tractor.
Providing greater productivity, reliability and safety, it was a revolutionary unified system of tractors and implements for ploughing, cultivating and harvesting.
International Harvester sold more than five million Farmall tractors and, in 1977, launched the unique single-rotor Axial-Flow rotary combine, which revolutionised the farming industry with its simplicity, grain quality, grain savings, crop adaptability, matched capacity and high resale value.
Axial-Flow combines still set the standard for harvesting performance today.
Case IH was formed in 1985 when J. I. Case acquired the agricultural division of International Harvester, uniting the legacies of Case and IH in a single brand.
Its first product, the Magnum tractor, with power ratings from 119kW (160hp) to 179kW (240hp), was introduced in 1987 and became the first tractor to win the Industrial Design Excellence Award. Now producing up to 283kW (380hp), the Magnum continues to be one of the most recognisable Case IH products with more than 150,000 sold.
The revolutionary Quadtrac tractor, which was launched in 1996, established a new benchmark and remains unmatched.
Now including the most powerful series production tractor in the world, the Steiger Quadtrac 620, boasting power up to 516kW 692hp, delivers the greatest pulling power while implementing efficient, ground-conserving tillage and drilling concepts.
Since the turn of the century, when Case IH reintroduced the Farmall brand, its technical innovations have continued unabated.
* Case IH Advanced Farming Systems (AFS), accurate to within 2.5cm (1in), have been at the forefront of Precision Farming for more than two decades, giving farmers the ability to maximise productivity and profitability using satellite technology
* In 2000, Case IH launched continuously variable transmission technology (CVT), enabling tractors equipped with this technology, to deliver an optimum combination of power and fuel efficiency
* Patented 'Efficient Power' engine technologies have enabled Case IH equipment to meet the latest Stage IV (Tier 4 Final) emission standards without complex exhaust gas recirculation systems or particulate filters
* In 2014, the Magnum 380 CVT was voted 'Tractor of the Year 2015' at the EIMA International Exhibition.