CASE IH is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, marking a remarkable association with agriculture world-wide.

The company was founded by Jerome Increase Case in Racine, Wisconsin.

It was there, on the shores of the Root River, that founder Mr Case established the Racine Threshing Machine Works to produce a revolutionary machine to speed up the separation of grain after harvest.

"I find it amazing to see just how far the farming industry and our company have come during the last 175 years," Case IH brand president Andreas Klauser, said.

"The common theme which has always guided our innovative approach is to provide customers with ever-improving technologies that enable them to farm more efficiently and profitably.

"Mr Case began this tradition having worked extensively with farm equipment before he started his own business and it became his lifelong passion.

"He believed that every piece of equipment manufactured by his company must deliver on the brand promise and he saw to that personally.

"There is a famous account of him travelling to another State to investigate a product issue, even when he was well into his latter years.

"Those principles continue to inspire and guide us today."

The company's beginnings were closely linked with those of the American economy, as American pioneers moved west and new farms were established there to feed the growing population centres in the East.

In 1869, Case went on to manufacture the first steam engine tractor which, though wheeled-mounted, was drawn by horses and used only to power other machines.

In 1876, Case built the first self-propelled traction steam engine. As steam engines quickly replaced horses for threshing, the J.I. Case Threshing Machine Company became the world's largest producer of steam engines by 1886.

In 1902, five companies merged to form the International Harvester Company in Chicago, the deal being brokered, personally, by J.P. Morgan, the American banker who dominated corporate finance and industrial consolidation at the time.