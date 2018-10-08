THERE’s a lot of new features in the latest Challenger MT700 Series track tractor.

But one word will capture attention, according to AGCO product manager (tractors) Tim Oldaker.

And that’s ride.

Speaking at last week’s AGCO dealer “boot camp” at Muresk, Mr Oldaker said operators were going to notice a significant difference in the ride comfort, one they won’t find on any other track tractor.

“There is genuine surprise about how it drives with most comments comparing the ride to a front-wheel assist tractor,” Mr Oldaker said.

According to AGCO, the MT700 Series delivers a new level of track tractor performance, ride comfort, operating efficiency and on-board intelligence to maximise uptime, productivity and profitability.

“Power in these machines rises to a new level of efficiency with an improved ride and a spacious, well-equipped cab,” he said.

“It really is the complete package, delivering the efficiency of the AccuEngineering platform, combined with a re-designed MobilTrac System (MTS), and integrated with the latest in precision farming technology.”

The tractor features new styling, as well as a new engine, transmission, undercarriage and hydraulics.

The three models have power ratings between 283kW (380hp) and 321kW (431hp) delivered by AGCO Power 9.8L Tier 3 diesel engines equipped with concentric air systems (CAS).

The tractors’ AccuDrive powertrain features a Challenger Accu-VT continuously variable transmission, combined with operating technology to produce a high-torque, low-speed approach.

This innovation allows the Challenger MT700 Series tractors to run in the maximum torque range while delivering low fuel consumption.

All systems, including the hydraulics and PTO, are designed to run at lower engine rpm, while an upgraded hydraulic system offers greater flow at lower engine rpm and the capabilities to meet the demands of larger seeding rigs.

Instead of running at full throttle to meet the hydraulic needs, the AccuDrive system allows full output at 1700 rpm.