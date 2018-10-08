THERE’s a lot of new features in the latest Challenger MT700 Series track tractor.
But one word will capture attention, according to AGCO product manager (tractors) Tim Oldaker.
And that’s ride.
Speaking at last week’s AGCO dealer “boot camp” at Muresk, Mr Oldaker said operators were going to notice a significant difference in the ride comfort, one they won’t find on any other track tractor.
“There is genuine surprise about how it drives with most comments comparing the ride to a front-wheel assist tractor,” Mr Oldaker said.
According to AGCO, the MT700 Series delivers a new level of track tractor performance, ride comfort, operating efficiency and on-board intelligence to maximise uptime, productivity and profitability.
“Power in these machines rises to a new level of efficiency with an improved ride and a spacious, well-equipped cab,” he said.
“It really is the complete package, delivering the efficiency of the AccuEngineering platform, combined with a re-designed MobilTrac System (MTS), and integrated with the latest in precision farming technology.”
The tractor features new styling, as well as a new engine, transmission, undercarriage and hydraulics.
The three models have power ratings between 283kW (380hp) and 321kW (431hp) delivered by AGCO Power 9.8L Tier 3 diesel engines equipped with concentric air systems (CAS).
The tractors’ AccuDrive powertrain features a Challenger Accu-VT continuously variable transmission, combined with operating technology to produce a high-torque, low-speed approach.
This innovation allows the Challenger MT700 Series tractors to run in the maximum torque range while delivering low fuel consumption.
All systems, including the hydraulics and PTO, are designed to run at lower engine rpm, while an upgraded hydraulic system offers greater flow at lower engine rpm and the capabilities to meet the demands of larger seeding rigs.
Instead of running at full throttle to meet the hydraulic needs, the AccuDrive system allows full output at 1700 rpm.
Not only does this allow for the tractor to run in the peak torque range of 1200 – 1600 rpm, but it does so more efficiently with less engine wear and also results in a quieter working environment for the operator.
According to AGCO, Challenger’s patented MTS delivers significant advantages over bolt-on track systems and an enhanced design offers even more benefits.
The new Challenger is the first two-track machine with three stages of suspension and oscillating midwheels that precisely contour to the ground over terraces and uneven surfaces.
“The MaxxRide integrated comfort system consists of the oscillating midwheels, hardbar suspension and cab suspension, so operators experience great ride quality without sacrificing the in-field benefits of power, control and traction,” Mr Oldaker said.
“Handling at higher road speeds has also been improved, and ride comfort when travelling on the road, is noticeably better than previous models.”
The primary suspension has been re-designed with heavy duty coil springs and high-capacity shock absorbers for a more comfortable ride compared to hydro-pneumatic suspension systems, with precisely-tuned digressive damping.
The MobilTrac System has also been re-designed by moving the hardbar farther forward, providing a longer wheelbase and more stability.
The steel hardbar acts as a front axle, attaching to the forward point of the roller frame and providing up to 11 degrees of oscillation, to improve ride and maximise compaction.
The pivoting carrier attached to the roller frame is now designed with the Tri-Bogie suspension.
“The midwheels provide unmatched suspension and track-to-ground contact, improving performance and comfort,” Mr Oldaker said.
A new two-point cab suspension system with increased suspension at the rear of the cab, absorbs and dissipates the vibration from the ground through the rear axle.
Engineered for operator convenience and productivity, the Challenger MT700 tractors feature an easy-to-use 25cm touch-screen AccuTerminal that has an intuitive smartphone feel.
Using the AccuTerminal, operators can easily manage all tractor settings and adjustments, plus monitor and control ISOBUS 11783-compatible implements, camera function, field documentation, variable rate applications, guidance and wireless data transfer, and the AccuField Command headland management system.
The cab offers a variety of amenities including enhanced cab suspension, an air-ride seat, larger instructor seat and Bluetooth capability, while a new LED light package adds more lights at the rear of the tractor.
These new models easily connect with AGCO’s suite of Fuse Technologies and Fuse Connected Services for the latest in guidance, precision farming and remote monitoring technology.
Customers can select the accuracy level and signal source to meet their needs, choosing from receiver providers – Novatel and Trimble.