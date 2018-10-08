 

Challenger’s new and improved ride

KEN WILSON
08 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
AGCO product manager (tractors) Tim Oldaker provided dealers with a walk-around of the new Challenger MT700.
AGCO product manager (tractors) Tim Oldaker provided dealers with a walk-around of the new Challenger MT700.

THERE’s a lot of new features in the latest Challenger MT700 Series track tractor.

But one word will capture attention, according to AGCO product manager (tractors) Tim Oldaker.

And that’s ride.

Speaking at last week’s AGCO dealer “boot camp” at Muresk, Mr Oldaker said operators were going to notice a significant difference in the ride comfort, one they won’t find on any other track tractor.

“There is genuine surprise about how it drives with most comments comparing the ride to a front-wheel assist tractor,” Mr Oldaker said.

According to AGCO, the MT700 Series delivers a new level of track tractor performance, ride comfort, operating efficiency and on-board intelligence to maximise uptime, productivity and profitability.

“Power in these machines rises to a new level of efficiency with an improved ride and a spacious, well-equipped cab,” he said.

“It really is the complete package, delivering the efficiency of the AccuEngineering platform, combined with a re-designed MobilTrac System (MTS), and integrated with the latest in precision farming technology.”

The tractor features new styling, as well as a new engine, transmission, undercarriage and hydraulics.

The three models have power ratings between 283kW (380hp) and 321kW (431hp) delivered by AGCO Power 9.8L Tier 3 diesel engines equipped with concentric air systems (CAS).

The tractors’ AccuDrive powertrain features a Challenger Accu-VT continuously variable transmission, combined with operating technology to produce a high-torque, low-speed approach.

This innovation allows the Challenger MT700 Series tractors to run in the maximum torque range while delivering low fuel consumption.

All systems, including the hydraulics and PTO, are designed to run at lower engine rpm, while an upgraded hydraulic system offers greater flow at lower engine rpm and the capabilities to meet the demands of larger seeding rigs.

Instead of running at full throttle to meet the hydraulic needs, the AccuDrive system allows full output at 1700 rpm.

Not only does this allow for the tractor to run in the peak torque range of 1200 – 1600 rpm, but it does so more efficiently with less engine wear and also results in a quieter working environment for the operator.

According to AGCO, Challenger’s patented MTS delivers significant advantages over bolt-on track systems and an enhanced design offers even more benefits.

The new Challenger is the first two-track machine with three stages of suspension and oscillating midwheels that precisely contour to the ground over terraces and uneven surfaces.

“The MaxxRide integrated comfort system consists of the oscillating midwheels, hardbar suspension and cab suspension, so operators experience great ride quality without sacrificing the in-field benefits of power, control and traction,” Mr Oldaker said.

“Handling at higher road speeds has also been improved, and ride comfort when travelling on the road, is noticeably better than previous models.”

The primary suspension has been re-designed with heavy duty coil springs and high-capacity shock absorbers for a more comfortable ride compared to hydro-pneumatic suspension systems, with precisely-tuned digressive damping.

The MobilTrac System has also been re-designed by moving the hardbar farther forward, providing a longer wheelbase and more stability.

The steel hardbar acts as a front axle, attaching to the forward point of the roller frame and providing up to 11 degrees of oscillation, to improve ride and maximise compaction.

The pivoting carrier attached to the roller frame is now designed with the Tri-Bogie suspension.

“The midwheels provide unmatched suspension and track-to-ground contact, improving performance and comfort,” Mr Oldaker said.

A new two-point cab suspension system with increased suspension at the rear of the cab, absorbs and dissipates the vibration from the ground through the rear axle.

Engineered for operator convenience and productivity, the Challenger MT700 tractors feature an easy-to-use 25cm touch-screen AccuTerminal that has an intuitive smartphone feel.

Using the AccuTerminal, operators can easily manage all tractor settings and adjustments, plus monitor and control ISOBUS 11783-compatible implements, camera function, field documentation, variable rate applications, guidance and wireless data transfer, and the AccuField Command headland management system.

The cab offers a variety of amenities including enhanced cab suspension, an air-ride seat, larger instructor seat and Bluetooth capability, while a new LED light package adds more lights at the rear of the tractor.

These new models easily connect with AGCO’s suite of Fuse Technologies and Fuse Connected Services for the latest in guidance, precision farming and remote monitoring technology.

Customers can select the accuracy level and signal source to meet their needs, choosing from receiver providers – Novatel and Trimble.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables