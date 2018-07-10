WHEN you own a CLAAS Axion 900 Series tractor you have a lot of explaining to do.

That’s because there’s a lot to talk about.

It would be a fair bet that it would take a salesman a few hours to take you through all the features of this European-made tractor which, excuse the pun, is gaining traction in WA.

For Calingiri farmer John Young, who bought a CLAAS Axion 930 from CLAAS Harvest Centre, Northam, in November last year, it was less than an hour to show this writer over his latest acquisition.

“We purchased it as a demo tractor with 90 hours on it,” Mr Young said.

“It was what we were looking for as a main year-round tractor to handle spraying, spreading, stubble crunching, rock picking and chasing at harvest.”

With 1200 hours already on the clock, the 930 has lived up to expectations at the 5500 hectare all-crop operation.

Mr Young also bought the tractor because of options he could get for increasing efficiencies – primarily front PTO and linkage for when he is ready to engage in mowing at the front, with butterfly mowers at the rear.

“We also took up the option for John Deere steering and dual screens,” he said.

“We’ve got two John Deere 2630 displays one dedicated for the sprayer and the other for mapping.”

Mr Young also reversed the wheel hubs to set the 930 on three metre (10 foot) centres, which has enhanced the ride and stability on the tramlines.

“We’re not on controlled traffic yet but we do have SF1 guidance and it’s there if we want to make any changes,” he said.

One change Mr Young made was to fix the stubble flaps to the front linkage, providing an easy way to lift them out of the way for road transport – the 930 provides a top speed of 50 kilometres an hour through the continuously variable transmission.

“We’ve got a block 30 kilometres away, so getting there a bit quicker is handy,” Mr Young said.

But the eye-catcher is the fuel efficiency.

“The fuel is surprisingly good,” he said.

“Where we were getting about 1.2 litres a hectare with our other tractor, we’re recording between 500 and 600 millilitres a hectare with the 930 and we’ve increased the horsepower.