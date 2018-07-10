WHEN you own a CLAAS Axion 900 Series tractor you have a lot of explaining to do.
That’s because there’s a lot to talk about.
It would be a fair bet that it would take a salesman a few hours to take you through all the features of this European-made tractor which, excuse the pun, is gaining traction in WA.
For Calingiri farmer John Young, who bought a CLAAS Axion 930 from CLAAS Harvest Centre, Northam, in November last year, it was less than an hour to show this writer over his latest acquisition.
“We purchased it as a demo tractor with 90 hours on it,” Mr Young said.
“It was what we were looking for as a main year-round tractor to handle spraying, spreading, stubble crunching, rock picking and chasing at harvest.”
With 1200 hours already on the clock, the 930 has lived up to expectations at the 5500 hectare all-crop operation.
Mr Young also bought the tractor because of options he could get for increasing efficiencies – primarily front PTO and linkage for when he is ready to engage in mowing at the front, with butterfly mowers at the rear.
“We also took up the option for John Deere steering and dual screens,” he said.
“We’ve got two John Deere 2630 displays one dedicated for the sprayer and the other for mapping.”
Mr Young also reversed the wheel hubs to set the 930 on three metre (10 foot) centres, which has enhanced the ride and stability on the tramlines.
“We’re not on controlled traffic yet but we do have SF1 guidance and it’s there if we want to make any changes,” he said.
One change Mr Young made was to fix the stubble flaps to the front linkage, providing an easy way to lift them out of the way for road transport – the 930 provides a top speed of 50 kilometres an hour through the continuously variable transmission.
“We’ve got a block 30 kilometres away, so getting there a bit quicker is handy,” Mr Young said.
But the eye-catcher is the fuel efficiency.
“The fuel is surprisingly good,” he said.
“Where we were getting about 1.2 litres a hectare with our other tractor, we’re recording between 500 and 600 millilitres a hectare with the 930 and we’ve increased the horsepower.
“The fuel tank holds about 700 litres and we can keep going for three days before we need a refill.
“For most work, we average between 1250 and 1350rpm, even pulling the stubble cruncher roller which is 40 foot (12.2m) wide and weighs 13 tonnes.”
The 930’s first test was last harvest as a chase tractor, pulling a 15t bin and it handled those duties with flying colours.
This harvest it will be put in front of a 25t bin and Mr Young is not expecting any dramas.
The spraying rig is a HARDI Commander 10,000 with a 36m (120ft) boom and fully laden it weighs about 16t.
“The 930 is a perfect tractor for the rig and there’s no hint of any struggles with the tractor, even in softer soil conditions,” he said.
“It’s a buoyant tractor with weight split 50-50 and the cab in the centre, so we get a good smooth ride and cab comfort is pretty good with the suspension set-up.”
The latest 900 series Axion models, due in Australia next year, have been given a facelift by CLAAS, including increased power ratings and improvements to its CMATIC continuously variable transmission.
The model was released in 2011 and quickly gained a following with a well-matched engine and transmission and high fuel efficiency.
Four models boast maximum power output of 242 to 332 kilowatts (325-445 horsepower), developed from a six-cylinder, 8.7L FPT Cursor 9 engine.
The Tier 2 engine includes a new variable geometry turbo that delivers optimum charge-air pressure according to the load and engine speed and all models are capable of transferring their full power from a standing start and at all forward speeds without a boost.
According to CLAAS, 70 per cent of maximum torque is available even when idling, with a low-speed concept which sees the engine develop 18pc more torque than previously at a lower speed.
This obviously is the key to reduced fuel consumption.
Further fuel savings are achieved with automatic reduction of the idling speed from 800 to 650rpm when stationary.
In the ECO mode, up to 95pc of the maximum engine output is transferred to the PTO shaft despite the reduced engine speed, allowing heavy implements to be operated at a lower engine speed.
All models are equipped with an upgraded ZF Terramatic transmission to match the higher output of these tractors.
When used as a chase tractor, speed matching (with the header) is easy, as cruise control can be deactivated using the accelerator pedal and the driver can switch between two saved values simply by pressing a button.
All models can be specified with the new CLAAS Information System Plus (CIS+) or CLAAS Electronic on-Board Information System CEBIS).
The former features a 178 millimetres (7 inch) CIS colour display mounted on the A-pillar and a multi-function armrest incorporating the Electropilot four-way control lever and Drivestick control lever.
The new CIS+ is an intermediate system that is aimed at customers who want greater convenience and efficiency but do not need all the functionality of CEBIS.
It offers the option of using the CMATIC continuously variable transmission without the CEBIS system.
The updated CEBIS operating system features a new 300mm (12in) touch-screen display and an ergonomic armrest incorporating the CMOTION multi-function control lever.
The new software and intuitive operation offers many new functions for rapid and straightforward operation.
For example, frequently-used tractor functions can be accessed simply by tapping the machine silhouette on the CEBIS touch display.
Factory-fitted GPS steering and CLAAS telematics remote monitoring systems are available in all models and configurations.
All Axion 900 tractors have load-sensing hydraulics with an output of 150 or 220 litres a minute (220 Litres standard for Australia) and release levers for all hydraulic couplings at the rear.
In the CEBIS version, the driver can assign priority to any of the eight spool valves.
The pre-set oil volume for the prioritised spool valve then remains almost constant, even when other spool valves are in use.
This prioritisation option is useful when operating equipment, such as hydraulic motors or air seeders that require a constant oil flow.
An opening and closing ramp for each spool valve can also be defined in the new CEBIS terminal.
This means the driver can specify how quickly a spool valve should deliver the maximum pre-set oil flow after activation, allowing hydraulic motors or smaller hydraulic rams to be operated more gently with less wear.
All Axion 900 models are fitted with a universal (ISO500) tow hitch support and a six-way adjustable drawbar and a pick-up hitch is also available.
Other options include up to 20 LED working and road lights, wide-angle mirrors with two separately adjustable fields of view, a compressed air connection mounted near the left-hand steps and a removable tool drawer big enough to hold a conventional toolbox.
Another useful detail for practical day-to-day use is the easily accessible, external battery terminals on all models.