NEW generation CLAAS AXION 900 tractors have been given a facelift.

CLAAS has upped the power ratings, improved its CMATIC continuously variable transmission and for the first time, offers a choice of two operating systems.

Released in 2011, the series has established a keen following among grain producers and contractors for its perfectly-matched engine and transmission and high fuel efficiency.

CLAAS Harvest Centre group product manager Dave Knowles said the new series had undergone systematic refinement to further improve performance and convenience.

The four models, rated with a maximum output of 242 kilowatts to 332kW (325-445 horsepower), share the proven six-cylinder, 8.7 litre FPT Cursor 9 engine.

The Tier 4 engine includes a new variable geometry turbo that delivers optimum charge-air pressure according to the load and engine speed.

“All models are capable of transferring their full power from a standing start and at all forward speeds without a boost,” Mr Knowles said.

“In fact, 70 per cent of maximum torque is available even when idling.

“The advanced low-speed concept means the engine develops 18pc more torque than previously at a lower speed.

“This reduces fuel consumption in all field and transport applications.”

Further fuel savings are achieved by automatically reducing the idling speed from 800 to 650rpm when stationary.

In the ECO mode, up to 95pc of the maximum engine output is transferred to the PTO shaft despite the reduced engine speed, allowing heavy implements to be operated at a lower engine speed.

All models are equipped with an upgraded ZF Terramatic transmission to match the higher output of these tractors.

“This continuously variable transmission features outstanding power transmission and efficiency in all speed ranges from 50 metres an hour to 50 kilometres an hour,” Mr Knowles said.

“Its new software further refines engine-transmission co-ordination and incorporates customer requirements under real-world conditions.