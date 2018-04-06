ONE of the final clearing sales for the season was held north of Williams last month, with a near-new CLAAS Arion 620 topping the sale at $90,000.

The sale was held by Elders on behalf of George Scholz.

The 2016 model had clocked up 218 hours and was fitted with a CLAAS 720 FEL with accompanying hay forks and bale frame.

After some lengthy bidding, auctioneer Dean Hubbard knocked the unit down to Mark Becker, Glenlowie Farms, Woodanilling, with the losing bidders being nearby neighbours to the Scholz property.

Much of the offering of machinery, plant and sundries was under 10-years-old, having been purchased by George Scholz when he took up his “Williams retirement property”.

After selling his farm at Kalannie he moved to Perth but had a desire to go back on the land again and bought about 80 hectares (200 acres) at Williams.

Since moving to the bare block, George had a magnificent home built along with two massive sheds, new stockyards and new fencing throughout, but now it is time to retire again.

Hence the clearing sale, where another tractor, a 2017 model 44 kilowatt (59hp) Mahindra 6034 4WD tractor (15 hours), went to a Highbury buyer at just $17,000.

Another near-new item, a 2015 model Isuzu three tonne tip truck (26,000 kilometres), with factory tray and sides, went to a Beverley concern at $37,000.

In among the more recently purchased machinery and plant was a Polaris Ranger XP 900 four-wheel, side-by-side bike with tipping box and towbar, which was knocked down at $15,500 to a Boddington buyer.

An older truck, an ACCO 1850 with 5.4 metre (18 feet) tipper with grain bin, was driven off to Muntadgin, after the new owner secured it at $9250.

Another of the higher-priced items on the day was a Marshall 850 Multi Spread with PTO drive and roll tarp, which had been re-conditioned and painted in 2015.

It was bought by a Boddington buyer at $24,500, while a four-year-old Jen-Ell spraying rig with 2000 litre tank and 18.5m (61ft) boom, with a Farmscan controller and blob dobber, went to a Wagin concern at $10,000