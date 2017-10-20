CLAAS continues the roll-out of its new generation of advanced technology tractors, with the release of the new AXION 800 series.

Available in six models with Tier 4 engines spanning 153 to 1224 kilowatt (205-300 horsepower), the AXION 800 features a choice of three operating systems and enhanced equipment options to suit a broad range of applications.

AXION 800 can be configured with either a basic CLAAS Information System (CIS), the intermediate CLAAS Information System Plus (CIS+) or the advanced CLAAS Electronic on-Board Information System (CEBIS).

“CIS has been kept deliberately simple with up to five mechanical spool valves and the CIS display,” said CLAAS Harvest Centre group product manager, tractors, Dave Knowles.

“The new CIS+ offers electronic spool valves in combination with the CIS colour display.

“It is an intermediate system that is aimed at customers who want greater convenience and efficiency but do not need all the functionality of the CEBIS system.

“Importantly, it offers customers the option of using the CMATIC continuously variable transmission without the CEBIS system.”

CIS and CIS+ both use a multi-function armrest that incorporates the ‘ELECTROPILOT’ four-way control lever and ‘DRIVESTICK’ control lever.

The updated CEBIS operating system features a new 300 millimetre (12 inch) touch-screen display and an ergonomic armrest incorporating the CMOTION multi-function control lever.

“This system provides convenient operation of all the main functions using just three fingers,” Mr Knowles said.

All models are fitted with a universal tow hitch support that supports a range of new drawbar options.

“This hitch support, which is also found on the AXION 900, allows problem-free connection with implements from other farm machinery manufacturers using the same standards,” Mr Knowles said.

“The tow hitch support comes with a ladder hitch as standard and a slot that can be adjusted for six different traction settings.”

The braking system also incorporates an air dryer for increased service life and safety.

“Condensation is automatically filtered out of the compressed air before it enters the accumulator, thereby preventing premature corrosion of valves, cylinders and air reservoirs and damage caused by freezing water,” Mr Knowles said.

All models are equipped with new wide-angle rear-view mirrors, each with two independently adjustable fields of view, as standard.

Options include an advanced LED lighting pack and leather seats.