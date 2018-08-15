GLOBAL harvesting giant CLAAS will release its long-awaited new draper fronts for its LEXION combine harvesters at next week’s Agquip field days in Gunnedah, New South Wales.

Available in working widths of 13.8, 12.3 and 10.8 metres, the new Convio series is available in both rigid and flexible configurations.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager Jonathon Ham said both models delivered optimum performance in all crops and harvesting conditions.

“Convio will have immediate appeal for use in cereals and canola, while Convio Flex is ideal for crops that are harvested closer to the ground, such as pulses,” Mr Ham said.

“Both fronts ensure smooth, reliable flow of cut material with minimal grain loss, even in lighter conditions or direct-cut canola.”

Optional equipment includes left and right-mounted 425 millimetre diameter feed augers and canola knives that can be fitted and removed without tools.

Convio Flex features a flexible knife bar, table and side belts that enable the cutterbar to flex up to 90mm upwards and 135mm downwards.

“The operator can switch from rigid to flexible mode at the touch of a button to deal with patches of lodged cereals or to harvest low-standing crops, such as pulses,” Mr Ham said.

“In flex mode, the cutterbar precisely follows ground contours to enable the crop to be harvested as close to the ground as possible.”

Convio and Convio Flex incorporate operator assistance functions, including automatic belt speed adjustment, cutterbar height control and reel torque control.

“The automatic belt speed function matches the belt speed to the ground speed of the harvester, while the automatic cutterbar height control ensures optimum crop flow,” Mr Ham said.

“The cutterbar has an adjustable cam track that ensures optimal crop flow under all conditions.

“The automatic torque control on the reel prevents the tines from digging into the ground and its innovative ‘flip-over’ design effectively prevents the crop from wrapping around the reel.