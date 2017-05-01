IT’S the soft voice you hear sometimes when a farm job is not going well.

“Time to trade.”

Generally you’re receptive if the machine you’re operating is being a bit of a pig.

And if you’ve been ruminating this thought in the paddock, by the time you’ve got back to the shed, you’re convinced you’re right.

That’s the emotional management plan.

The other — one followed by Scaddan farmer Daren Curnow and his son Jacko – is an economic assessment of plant and the potential productivity improvement from buying new equipment.

In the Curnows’ case, the purchase of a Hardi Commander II (second generation) 10,000 trailed boomsprayer (10,000 litre capacity) from McIntosh & Son, Esperance, has gained them an extra 26 hectares a load, which is a significant number when you’re dealing with imperfect spraying conditions in tight windows of opportunity.

The Curnows traded a Hardi Commander 8056, which served them well for nearly four years, and at that stage, the 8500L capacity tank was one of the biggest-capacity models on the market.

“We were comfortable staying with Hardi because we knew the product and how to quickly solve little issues that can hold you up if you don’t know how to fix them,” Daren said.

“We also knew they were reliable machines and easy to calibrate.

Apart from the bigger 10,000L tank, Hardi has made more improvements with its latest Commander II 6500, 8500 and 10,000 range.

All models come standard with many features, including a 730L rinse tank; choice of Eagle, Force, B3 (aluminium) or Terra Force boom, with widths from 24 metres (80ft) to 42.5m (140ft); DynamicFluid4 system; HC 6500 rate controller and TurboFiller.

A range of options includes auto boom height control and boom prime.

The DynamicFluid4 system allows for high speed spraying while managing changes in forward speed, auto section control and variable rate application.

Four sensors in the fluid system monitor flow, pressure, pump rpm and valve angle position parameters with advanced algorithms delivering a pre-emptive capability.